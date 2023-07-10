Teaching teens conflict resolution could be a lifesaver, literally

The recent Associated Press article “Dangerous mix fuels shootings by teens” (Page A8, June 25) referred to a “deadly mix of teenage bravado and impulsiveness with access to guns.”
Years ago, when I was a school social worker at Randolph High School, we were not alone in recognizing that teen violence was a public health problem. Back then, a health teacher wrote a successful grant proposal for money from the state’s landmark settlement with the tobacco companies to fund training for staff and selected students by School Mediation Associates to start a peer mediation program. I co-led the program with a guidance counselor colleague.
The formal program, which empowered student leaders to use conflict resolution skills to help fellow students agree to peaceful resolutions, had a major positive impact by reducing fights and suspensions and improving school climate.
In light of easy access to guns, it is vital that we empower our young people with the skills necessary to resolve conflicts peacefully. We have the know-how. We need the resources and the will. It has become a matter of life and death.
Joel Neiditz
Roslindale