Teaching teens conflict resolution could be a lifesaver, literally

The recent Associated Press article “Dangerous mix fuels shootings by teens” (Page A8, June 25) referred to a “deadly mix of teenage bravado and impulsiveness with access to guns.”

Years ago, when I was a school social worker at Randolph High School, we were not alone in recognizing that teen violence was a public health problem. Back then, a health teacher wrote a successful grant proposal for money from the state’s landmark settlement with the tobacco companies to fund training for staff and selected students by School Mediation Associates to start a peer mediation program. I co-led the program with a guidance counselor colleague.