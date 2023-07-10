The perils of amateur — and illegal — fireworks

“People are like, ‘where are you gonna go?’ and I’m like, ‘I’ll be home on the floor holding my dog,’ ” she said. John lives near Ross Field, a favorite neighborhood spot for people to go to light fireworks, which is an illegal activity in Massachusetts that carries the penalty of confiscation and a fine of up to $100.

For too many pet owners, making plans to celebrate the Fourth of July is never an option.

The plight of pet owners pales in comparison to what happened Wednesday afternoon in the Georgetowne apartments in Hyde Park: A 13-year-old boy lost part of his hand when the firework he was trying to light suddenly exploded. “I will never forget what I saw,” a neighbor of the victim told me. The city is not “doing anything to handle” the proliferation of illegal fireworks, the neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said. “Whoever is giving our kids the fireworks should get in trouble.”

Indeed, it seems like most people who light fireworks in Boston get away with it. On June 30, the Boston police issued an advisory reminding the public that fireworks are banned and to call 911 for a police response if residents see or hear them. According to the city, the police received 668 calls for fireworks between July 1 and July 5 but no additional context — such as whether any fines were issued — was provided.

Two years ago, John said, “I actually went down to the police station and told them, ‘hey, they are on this corner,’ and I gave them like the exact location for where these people were doing fireworks. They looked at me like I was crazy, they just kind of brushed it off.”

The Massachusetts State Police seized several thousand fireworks last month, according to the agency. But I still believe this particular illegal activity shouldn’t be policed by the police. A Cape Cod man who was seriously injured in a fireworks accident last week was criminally charged for unlawful possession of the product, an outcome that seems cruel since the man almost died. But the question remains: What is the right enforcement for the dangerous and illegal product? In 2020, Boston city councilor Julia Mejia organized a virtual forum about fireworks that generated thousands of comments and suggestions, including establishing volunteer fireworks ambassadors, involving celebrities like David Ortiz in awareness and education campaigns, and dramatically increasing fines. A task force was created but it’s unclear what, if anything, came of it.

This year, social media has been lit (pardon the pun) with complaints about the nuisance: It sounded like a war zone, someone said in a neighborhood Facebook group, while another said police should do more. “Boston, where you can get a ticket if you forget to move your car on a street cleaning day but absolutely nothing will happen to you if you decide to set off $500 worth of fireworks in an intersection,” tweeted the popular Dorchester account Welcome to Dot.

Boston Public Works crews cleaned up fireworks debris at the scene of a shooting in Mattapan that left five people wounded in the early morning of July 5, according to police. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

In the days leading up to and including July 4, my Hyde Park neighborhood sounded like constant artillery fire, sometimes until the early hours of the morning.

“I think enforcement should be on the table … maybe by an organization that’s willing to be a stakeholder,” said Sean Wheeler, the Dorchester resident behind the Welcome to Dot Twitter account. Otherwise, “there’s no disincentive other than asking people to be better.”

Perhaps it’s time to stop ignoring the obvious and legalize fireworks with requirements for safer conditions and limits around their consumption. Massachusetts is the only state in the country that bans all consumer fireworks. That doesn’t stop one firework company from advertising in the state. Readers will correct me if I’m wrong, but I cannot think of another retailer that sells an illegal product but still pays thousands of dollars for billboards in Boston, with the disclaimer that the product’s transportation, sale, possession, or use is banned locally without a permit. If nothing else, the publicity is indicative of the huge demand that exists in the area for fireworks and the ban’s poor enforcement.

Hyde Park resident Christopher Skrodzki offered an intriguing solution: “I think it’s inevitable that every year someone will get hurt, but I think that public officials should embrace the unofficial nature of it and set up official fireworks discharge spots.” The city could designate a park as an amnesty area, with a dedicated police presence, where Bostonians could light fireworks. It would be limited to certain days and hours. “But that would carry a liability issue,” Wheeler said. True, but people could sign waivers.

There are no handy answers, but the status quo will continue to spell several chaotic days of explosions, tragic injuries, and leave most residents wondering why something so patently illegal is almost completely tolerated in Boston.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.