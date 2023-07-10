At age 35, this All-Star selection ‘tastes better’ to Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen

And so Jansen had a different perspective on his selection as the lone Red Sox All-Star representative this season. His return to the All-Star Game for the first time in five years came with a measure of appreciation both for his selection and for the mid-career struggles he experienced in his final years with the Dodgers from 2019-21.

SEATTLE — Kenley Jansen made three straight All-Star teams with the Dodgers from 2016-18, at a point when his dominance was routine between the ages of 28 and 30. During those years, he might easily have planned his family’s summer around a trip to the midseason exhibition.

Now, he feels like he’s emerged as a stronger person while re-establishing himself as a star-caliber closer. He finished the first half with a 3.23 ERA and 19 saves in 22 opportunities (albeit with a career-low strikeout rate of 27.5 percent) while relishing his role as a veteran leader for the Red Sox.

“This [All-Star selection] tastes better to me [than the previous ones],” said Jansen. “I went through good, I went through bad. You deal with struggles and then you find your way back to who you are, your own version of that, a new version. It’s a great accomplishment and makes you feel good.”

Jansen was stunned to learn that he was one of just a handful of players in the All-Star Game this year – along with Clayton Kershaw, J.D. Martinez, Alex Cobb, and Craig Kimbrel – who is 35. (No player for either team is over 35.)

“Wow, you got me thinking a little bit right now [about] how crazy it is to stay for so long in this game,” said Jansen, who is in the first season of a two-year, $32 million deal with the Red Sox. “You’ve just got to put it in a way as a motivation and just keep going. Why stop now? Just keep going and enjoy it.”

Resurgent Martinez

In 2022, Martinez was an All-Star for the fourth time in his five seasons with the Red Sox. But his power production was deteriorating, and he finished the year with just 16 homers.

Now with the Dodgers, Martinez is once again an All-Star — this year as the starting DH for the National League. And he’s once again crushing homers at a prodigious clip, having blasted 22 prior to the break while posting a .255/.303/.570 mark.

Martinez attributed his power resurgence to a couple of factors. First, Dodger Stadium is a far more favorable environment for a righthanded hitter to hit opposite-field homers, particularly to right-center, than Fenway.

“I’m in a more fitting park in a sense where you can hit it out to center, right-center, and right field, and not get punished every time you go out there like at Fenway,” said Martinez.

With the help of Dodgers hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc — who worked closely with Martinez when he overhauled his swing and reinvented himself as a slugging star after the 2013 season – Martinez also made a mechanical fix, becoming more rotational in his chest to generate more power.

“I’m able to be me again,” said Martinez.

Martinez, who hit .292/.363/.526 with 130 homers over his five-year, $110 million deal with the Sox, said he would have loved to come back as a free agent.

“I loved Boston. Fans were great, city was great, the team was fun. It was great memories,” said Martinez. “Obviously, I would have loved to be back this year, but they had different ideas of where they wanted to go.”

Martinez said he became aware last December that the Sox were pursuing Justin Turner. Though not in the All-Star Game, Turner – who signed a one-year, $13.4 million deal with the Sox that includes a one-year, $8.3 million player option, entered the break hitting .288/.362/.462 with 13 homers for the Sox while contributing at first and third in addition to taking primary DH duties for the team.

At that time, he said he reached out to team officials to see if there was any chance of returning to the Sox.

“They were kind of like, ‘Yeah, yeah, we’re interested,’ but nothing happened for a couple days, three days, and it was like, ‘OK, obviously they want [Turner],’ ” said Martinez. “It’s fine. No hard feelings about it.”

Slugging feats

Mookie Betts admitted surprise to being included as a participant in this year’s Home Run Derby. He said it was only the second time in his life that he’d been a participant in such a competition, the first coming when he was 7 years old in Little League. “I did pretty well,” Betts recalled of his younger self. “Finished second.” …

According to major league sources, Red Sox first-round draftee Kyle Teel is expected to reach agreement quickly. The UVA catcher is expected to command a bonus of more than $4 million but slightly less than the MLB recommended slot bonus for the No. 14 overall pick of $4.66 million ... Red Sox second-round draftee Nazzan Zanatello said he expected to sign with the Red Sox, with the expectation that he’d receive an over-slot bonus in excess of the $2.14 million that the Nationals — who were also interested in drafting Zanatello — would have had available at slot value with the No. 40 pick in the draft. The recommended slot bonus for a No. 50 pick is $1.698 million ... Among the pack of kids chasing flyballs in the T-Mobile Park outfield during the Home Run Derby were Cohen and Willa Snow, the son and daughter of former Globe sports reporters Chris and Kelsie Snow. Chris Snow, a Calgary Flames assistant GM, was diagnosed with ALS four years ago and given one year to live. Instead, thanks to a positive response to a clinical trial of the drug Tofersen, he and the Snow family continue to defy those odds.

