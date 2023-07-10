New England basketball phenoms AJ Dybantsa, Cooper Flagg show off in front of LeBron James

Dybantsa and Flagg — regarded as two of the top prospects in their respective high school classes — showcased high-level talent and athleticism in front of the basketball world, becoming the talk of the prestigious summer hoop showcase in South Carolina over the weekend.

The hype surrounding New England basketball phenoms AJ Dybantsa and Cooper Flagg only intensified at Nike Peach Jam.

Dybantsa, a 6-foot-8-inch uber athletic wing from Brockton, cemented his ranking as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2026 with a stellar showing. Despite just finishing his freshman year at St. Sebastian’s in Needham, the 16-year old played in the 17-and-under division at Peach Jam, comprised mostly of rising seniors.

All Dybantsa did was lead the tournament in scoring, averaging 25.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. He displayed fluidity within his rangy body and connected on shots from all over the floor, earning first-team Peach Jam honors.

CBS Sports hoops pundit Gary Parrish wrote after the tournament that Dybantsa, the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, looks the part of a generational prospect.

“He does a lot of the things Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum, Brandon Ingram and other big wings do,” wrote Parrish. “He attacks relentlessly on offense. He guards enthusiastically on defense.”

Playing for the Boston-based Expressions Elite, Dybantsa scored a tournament-best 32 points on 10-20 shooting against Paul George Elite on July 4 and posted 31 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks against Boo Williams on July 6.

Adam Finkelstein, the director of scouting for 247 sports, tweeted Dybantsa has “been impressive as anyone this week (or this season).”

Dybantsa’s dominant performance against older competition caused some evaluators to suggest he may reclassify to the Class of 2025. However, Dybantsa told CBS Sports reclassifying “is a thought” but “the goal right now is college.”

Dybantsa is transferring to Prolific Prep in California for next season where he’ll play alongside Tyran Stoke, the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2026. As for the growing buzz around his stock, Dybantsa said the goal for the remainder of his amateur career is to stay atop the rankings.

“If you’re at No. 1, why would you want to drop?” Dybantsa said. “If you’re No. 1, just stay No. 1. I don’t care about rankings. But if I’m going to be ranked No. 1, the goal is to stay No. 1.”

While Dybantsa was balling out at the 17-and-under showcase, Maine’s Cooper Flagg was turning heads at the E16 level.

With long arms, a sweet-stroke, and through-the-roof hops, the 6-foot-8-inch forward posted gaudy averages of 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 6.9 blocks, and 5.7 assists across seven games.

He helped lead Maine United to the championship game and his performances had social media buzzing. Flagg threw an alley-top to himself on Sunday, which ended up on SportsCenter’s Twitter feed.

He also received a rare post by the NBA thanks to his mesmerizing stat lines, which included a 38-point, 16-rebound, 12-block triple-double capped by a game-sealing swat against ProSkills on July 6.

Recruiting analysts praised Flagg all week.

Rashad Phillips, an NCAA and NBA prospect evaluator, summed up Flagg’s skillset with a tweet: “Cooper Flagg’s defensive versatility is world class. His ability to defend the entire position tree while also displaying offensive explosion is rare. He’s a Andrei Kirilenko archetype. Cooper is the best HS prospect I’ve seen since Derrick Rose. His skills translate to college, NBA, and international. Cooper is the most prized possession in the country.”

Flagg, who is from Newport, a tiny-town of just over 3,000 people outside of Bangor, is the second-ranked prospect in the Class of 2025 behind Cameron Boozer, the son of former NBA player Carlos Boozer. The two squared off in Sunday’s E16 final aired on ESPNU, and although Flagg recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists, Boozer scored 23 points and his team prevailed, 58-50.

Another highlight from Flagg’s time at Peach Jam was his chat with LeBron James on Friday, who was there coaching his son, Bryce.

A rising junior at Montverde Academy in Florida, Flagg currently holds offers from Duke, Michigan, and UConn, among others. His performance at Peach Jam certainly enhanced his stock and public image. However, Flagg told KSR he only focuses on improving his game each day.

“As far as rankings and recruiting class goes, I don’t really look at that and it doesn’t mean too much to me,” Flagg said. “I’m just trying to get better every day and worry about myself.”