Andover wrestler Yandel Morales exhibited tenacity and toughness in earning silver medal a Pan-American Championships

Though he fell a point short, losing the gold medal bout, 12-11, to Czar Quintanilla of the US, Morales earned praise for his tenacity.

At the Pan-American Championships in Mexico City in late June, the lightweight from Andover had to have his left shoulder popped back into its socket and trailed, 8-0, after the first period of the final. But he stunned the crowd, including his own father, as he retook the mat with determination.

An international stage, a daunting deficit, and a stifling injury. It was time for the wrestling world to see how tough Yandel Morales really is.

“We had parents from the USA team come over and say, ‘That’s remarkable,’ ” said Ozzy Morales, Yandel’s father and coach. “It was very impressive, the way he held his own.

“The Puerto Rican coaches told me that toughness, you can’t teach that. You either got it or you don’t.”

The 15-year-old missed the cutoff for the 15-and-under category and instead competed in the U17 age group. He bested the field from Puerto Rico in the 51-kilogram weight class and earned the chance to represent his heritage on an international stage. His 20 points were crucial for Puerto Rico, topping Mexico by 10 in the standings and earning its highest-ever finish (second, behind the US) in freestyle wrestling at the Pan-Ams.

“It’s special to be able to have that be my first tournament competing for them, and be able to score some points and help them make a really good team,” Morales said. “I’m really proud of that.”

The Morales family raised money to go to Mexico via gofundme, and is looking to do the same to get Yandel to Istanbul for the World Championships at the end of the month.

“Never thought I’d be able to wrestle for Puerto Rico or wrestle outside of the country,” Morales said. “I like it, I want to keep representing Puerto Rico for however many years I wrestle. I want to keep doing it. I like the support they give me out there.”

Morales added the silver medal to a high school résumé that already includes 97 wins, an individual state championship (the first for Andover High), and a sixth-place finish at nationals through his freshman season.

Morales started wrestling at age 3, and competed for the first time at 5. It was in the sixth grade that he realized he could compete at a national level, which motivated him.

He won six state championships, prevailed multiple times at summer nationals and Spartan Nationals, and picked up wins at other tournaments such as the Jon Spohn Classic, the Marshwood Classic, and King of the Mat.

Andover coach Mike Bolduc was focused on the high school team, but he knew someone with a lot of potential could be arriving.

“You hear all these rumors,” Bolduc said. “Because he’s so good, I can see anyone wanting to coach him. He’s a good student, he’s an excellent wrestler. Seeing Yandel come up through the youth system, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic left the Golden Warriors short of wrestlers to fill out a team, Morales was among the eighth-graders who stepped up. Despite weighing less than 100 pounds, he finished 40-5 that year in the 106-pound weight class. He followed it with a 57-2 record, also at 106, in his freshman year.

The elder Morales coached for 16 years at Lawrence High before joining the Andover team and his longtime friend Bolduc, to coach his son. Kelvin Davila, Yandel’s cousin, volunteers on the staff, as well. Davila holds the school record with 106 wins, which Morales is on track to surpass during his sophomore year.

Bolduc goes over the plan with Morales ahead of his matches, then lets Morales’s father and cousin coach him from the corner.

“I had as much fun watching Yandel win [all-states] as I did watching Ozzy and Kelvin in the corner coaching him,” Bolduc said. “It’s such a great time for them. [Yandel] puts in so much work after wrestling, outside of wrestling. He earned everything he got; he really did.

“I don’t see him slowing down, either.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.