Bruins defenseman Ian Mitchell avoids arbitration hearing, agrees to $775,000 salary for 2023-24 season

Less than a week after filing for salary arbitration, Bruins blue-line prospect Ian Mitchell came to an agreement Monday on a one-year deal that will pay $775,000 for the 2023-24 NHL season.
Mitchell, 24, was part of the compensation the Bruins received when shipping Taylor Hall to the Blackhawks last month. The right-shot defenseman, who played 35 games last season for the Blackhawks, played at the University of Denver, including his freshman season under then-Pioneers coach Jim Montgomery.
Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada was the first to report that Mitchell came to an agreement prior to a hearing. The Bruins confirmed it with a press release.
Advertisement
Bruins regulars Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic also filed for arbitration prior to last week’s deadline. Their agents have continued to negotiate with general manager Don Sweeney and it remains a possibility that one or both will avoid a hearing and also come to an agreement.
By fling for arbitration, all three players essentially guaranteed they would be part of the Bruins roster in 2023-24. The collective bargaining agreement allows clubs to walk away from arbitration decisions only if the award is in excess of $4.54 million.
Arbitration hearings are scheduled to begin later this month and must be completed by Aug. 4. Arbitrators must render their decisions within 48 hours after concluding a hearing.
Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.