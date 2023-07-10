Bruins defenseman Ian Mitchell avoids arbitration hearing, agrees to $775,000 salary for 2023-24 season

Less than a week after filing for salary arbitration, Bruins blue-line prospect Ian Mitchell came to an agreement Monday on a one-year deal that will pay $775,000 for the 2023-24 NHL season.

Mitchell, 24, was part of the compensation the Bruins received when shipping Taylor Hall to the Blackhawks last month. The right-shot defenseman, who played 35 games last season for the Blackhawks, played at the University of Denver, including his freshman season under then-Pioneers coach Jim Montgomery.

Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada was the first to report that Mitchell came to an agreement prior to a hearing. The Bruins confirmed it with a press release.