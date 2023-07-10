Damian Lillard is the latest star to demand a trade, while handcuffing his own team in the process

And for 11 years, the Blazers have reached one Western Conference finals, and were swept by the Golden State Warriors in 2019. Lillard implored the Blazers to improve by acquiring talented players in their prime, sacrificing the team’s young talent core

Damian Lillard has asked for a trade after 11 years in Portland. He is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and certainly will have his number retired the moment he finishes playing. Like Kevin Garnett in the previous generation, Lillard has feverishly tried to lead his small-market team to prosperity in a city that doesn’t attract major free agents.

LAS VEGAS — Joe Cronin, the general manager of the Portland Trail Blazers, is the latest professional sports executive who has to appease an unhappy franchise player while simultaneously ensuring that he doesn’t lose his job with a lopsided deal.

So Cronin has to determine when or if to trade Lillard to his desired destination, Miami, and what would be a suitable return for Lillard to continue the Blazers’ quest toward respectability.

These types of decisions are difficult and can determine the fate of a general manager. Remember when Billy King gave Danny Ainge a king’s ransom — including draft picks that eventually became Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — for an aging trio of Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Jason Terry.

King was soon out of a job in Brooklyn. When players such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and now Lillard demand trades, their current franchises have to focus on their best interests, not the players’ wishes. While the Blazers would love for Lillard to play for a winner and compete for a championship, it will cost Cronin his reputation and perhaps his job if he takes a bunch of G-Leaguers and mid first-round picks in return.

This is a major issue in today’s professional sports landscape: When and if to trade and when to hold firm and convince the unhappy player to stay because he is under contract. The Blazers didn’t dislocate Lillard’s shoulder to sign that two-year, $122 million extension just last summer that pays him $63 million in 2026-27, when he’s 36 years old.

But 11 months later he wants out, and he’s demanding to play for one team. That puts Cronin in a terrible position. The Heat, knowing Lillard wants to play in Miami, are not going to offer Cronin a premium deal unless they absolutely have to. Hilariously, Miami wants to acquire Lillard without giving up All-Star center Bam Adebayo. It wants to offer oft-injured guard Tyler Herro, who played just 19 minutes during the Heat’s NBA Finals run because of injury.

So the Heat are basically telling Cronin, “Hey, we’ll give you the guy who didn’t even help us reach the Finals as a centerpiece? How does that sound?”

Cronin ain’t balking.

“I understand, obviously [Miami’s] a place that he wants to be and that makes sense for him,” Cronin said Monday. “As a team, you always hope you have more options. Limiting options like that, I wouldn’t call it frustrating but it prevents you from perhaps seeking out the best return. It’s something we’ll have to work through.”

While nearly all of the remaining 29 NBA teams would like to have Lillard in their backcourt, his massive contract, his age, and the salary cap ramifications make it difficult to execute a trade without multiple teams included and multiple parts moving.

This generation of players demanding trades the moment they’re unhappy has turned the business of sports into a high-level chess match, where there is likely to be a definitive loser. Highly paid superstars who demand trades rarely get even close to their value in return, and frankly many of those players don’t care, as long as they’re dealt.

Lillard is understandably frustrated. The Trail Blazers are a franchise in transition, but that process has promise with the drafting of point guard Scoot Henderson — Lillard’s likely replacement — and the development of swingman Shaedon Sharpe.

“I don’t feel like I did everything I could because I wasn’t able to get done what we hoped to get done,” Cronin said about building a winner around Lillard. “To that extent I do feel like I failed Dame. Our goal was to always build around him.”

The issue is not Lillard demanding a trade. It’s Lillard demanding a trade to one team, which doesn’t have the assets to acquire him.

“The goal is to have Dame as a Trail Blazer, always has been, always will be,” Cronin said. “We want him to retire a Trail Blazer, so we’re very open minded to any time Dame wants to be a part of us. The one thing I’ll say about Shaedon, Scoot ,and Anfernee [Simons], is I think they’re going to be ‘win now’ very soon.

“But for us, it’s how can we maximize this return. Dame’s obviously a very important person and player to us. At the same time, we have to do what’s best for us. We’ve got to find the right deal and find the right makeup of the team that we’re going to build forward with.

“We’re going to be patient. We’re going to do what’s best for our team and if it takes months, it takes months.”

Cronin is taking the right approach but it’s not easy. Barring a change of heart, Cronin will be responsible for trading away a franchise player who remains in his prime because he was essentially strong-armed into the decision.

We are soaring toward a professional sports landscape where players are asserting full control, which makes putting together championship teams, retaining home-grown players, and sustaining success even more difficult.

There is no real solution besides winning, making impeccable personnel decisions, and building an environment where your superstar players are content and invested. That is near impossible.

Good luck, Joe.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.