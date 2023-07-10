Donning a Red Sox hat will be a full-circle moment for third-round pick Antonio Anderson

On Monday, Anderson said he’s ready to help bring a World Series to Boston after the Sox took him No. 83 overall in the third round of the MLB Draft. The shortstop is the highest draft pick out of North Atlanta High School since 2008.

He played his t-ball and coach-pitch games for the Red Sox of the Sandtown Youth Sports Association behind his house southwest of Atlanta.

“I really believe he’s going to be up in Boston real soon,” said North Atlanta head coach Ricky Plante.

It’s another step on a journey Anderson has been on since he was 2- or 3-years old in his family’s basement, replicating a classic drill by hitting balls off the tee with just one-hand.

Rendell Jackson, the assistant director of athletics at Atlanta Public Schools, remembers seeing Anderson on the field with his father, Antonio Sr., every day. At age 6, Anderson was on his son’s 8-U travel team, playing second and batting leadoff.

“People never knew that I was that young because I was always dominating,” Anderson said.

Thrust into high-level play, however, Anderson was caught off-guard by pitchers from California who were already throwing curveballs. He and his father resolved to never be surprised by off-speed pitches again.

To this day, Anderson will often enter a batting cage and simply watch 30 to 40 curveballs fly by, analyzing the spin.

Anderson said he was different than many players his age when he picked up switch-hitting around 9- or 10-years-old. His coach at the time didn’t want him to do it during games. On his birthday, however, Anderson’s father told him to attempt his first at-bat as a lefty.

He hit a grand slam.

Red Sox scout Kirk Fredriksson believes Anderson has a chance to hit for power from both sides of the plate at the pro level.

“He makes really good swing decisions, has a really good knowledge of the zone,” Fredriksson said. “Pretty good swing, and he’s a large kid, he’s like 6-3, 205, but he’s going to get a lot larger. He’s got a lot of room to still grow and grow into some, some pretty impressive power.”

Anderson’s next coach, former Red Sox January draft pick Lloyd Thompson, encouraged the switch-hitting. Thompson was also part of a network of former major and minor league players Anderson was introduced to as he and his father explored cages and facilities.

When Anderson was around 4 years old, he met a young Niko Goodrum, who went on to play for the Twins, Tigers, and Astros from 2017-2022 and began this season with the Worcester Red Sox before exercising his opt-clause last week. The two families became close (with Goodrum also becoming a key advocate for Anderson’s switch-hitting). Today, the Astros’ Alex Bregman also checks in and offers advice.

As Anderson got older, both players gave him tips to take care of his body, from cryotherapy to drinking tart cherry juice before bed to manage soreness.

Plante thinks Anderson will feel at home in a major league clubhouse and already “acts like a professional.” Fredriksson was impressed by Anderson’s makeup and demeanor and said the 18-year-old was maybe the “steadiest” prospect he saw in his area of Georgia and Eastern Tennessee.

“You can’t tell if he’s 10-for-10 or 0-for-10,” Fredricksson said.

Anderson also excelled at basketball in high school but decided he had to give it up a year and a half ago if he was to stand out in an unusually deep draft class. The choice appears to have paid off.

Anderson led North Atlanta to its first regional title in school history, as the Warriors went 18-0 in their regional games. The four-time player of the year in the region, he earned First-Team All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball Magazine this spring.

Now, he’s the highest draft pick in Plante’s tenure. (Teammate Isaiah Drake wasn’t far behind, going No. 162 overall to the hometown Braves).

Their high school head coach is thankful to have had a quiet leader with a great sense of humor.

“He’s got a bubbly personality that most people don’t know,” Plante said. “So when you really get to know the kid is when you see that side of him, and it’s a fun one.”

Boston might find that out soon.

Here’s the rest of the Red Sox’ picks from Day 2 of the Draft:

No. 115, fourth round: Matt Duffy, P, Canisius College

No. 132, compensation pick: Kristian Campbell, SS, Georgia Tech

No. 133, compensation pick: Justin Riemer, SS, Wright State

No. 151, fifth round: Connelly Early, P, Virginia

No. 178, sixth round: CJ Weins, P, Western Kentucky

No. 208, seventh round: Caden Rose, OF, Alabama

No. 238, eighth round: Trennor O’Donnell, P, Ball State

No. 268, ninth round: Blake Wehunt, P, Kennesaw State

No. 298, 10th round: Ryan Ammons, P, Clemson

