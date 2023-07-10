Baseball is being launched into its future by a new generation of uber-athletes

“If you’re a good athlete, you can change the game,” Acuña said. “That’s my goal every day, find a way to change the game and help my team win.”

But the Atlanta Braves star stayed put, patiently answering questions about the impact he has had on both his team and his sport this season.

SEATTLE — Ronald Acuña Jr. looked fast even while sitting down, seemingly about to burst away from the reporters and photographers surrounding him Monday.

He has found seemingly every way there is, outside of pitching. Acuña’s line for the season includes 79 runs, 21 home runs, and 41 stolen bases through 89 games in addition to throwing out seven runners from right field for the 60-29 Braves.

The only leadoff hitters who have won a Most Valuable Player award this century are Ichiro Suzuki (Mariners, 2001), Jimmy Rollins (Phillies, 2007), and Mookie Betts (Red Sox, 2018).

Acuña professed not to be concerned with joining that group, saying his only goal was to win the World Series after watching Atlanta’s title run from the dugout in 2021 while recovering from knee surgery.

Acuña will bat leadoff for the National League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. Corbin Carroll, a 22-year-old whose speed has helped boost the Arizona Diamondbacks into first place in their division, will bat eighth.

A similarly talented player, center fielder Julio Rodríguez of the Mariners, will come off the bench for the American League.

Elly De La Cruz, the thrill-a-minute rookie who has revitalized the Cincinnati Reds, isn’t here after only 30 games in the majors. The same is true for Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz, who is recovering from a fractured ankle. But their time is coming.

“I think those players are changing the game completely,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “The biggest part is how the rules have changed.

“Look at what Arizona has done with their team. They have four or five kids on their team who are extremely athletic and can do different things. We’re going to see more athletic players come back because of the way the game has changed with the rules.”

By that, Shelton means more premium athletes will look to baseball as their sport of choice instead of basketball, football, or soccer.

Rules encouraging more stolen bases and a faster pace of play put a higher priority on players who are more than sluggers.

“In terms of who we draft and how we develop, athleticism will be a huge part of it,” Shelton said. “Teams are winning because they’re athletic. That’s something new.”

Where do the Red Sox fit in? It starts with outfielder Jarren Duran.

After largely inconsequential contributions from 2021-22, Duran has hit .320 with an .886 OPS and stolen 17 bases in 18 attempts this season.

His 27 doubles lead the team despite having more than 100 fewer at-bats than Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo. At least a dozen of those doubles looked like singles off the bat before Duran burst out of the batter’s box and raced to second.

“He’s a different player this season,” said former teammate Nate Eovaldi, who’s now pitching for the Rangers. “He’s one of those compact, fast-twitch guys who can beat you in different ways.

“The game is changing and he’s well-suited for the way that it’s changing. He’s always had the power and the speed. Now he’s making contact. If he can maintain that and cut down on the swing-and-miss like he has, there’s no telling what he can do.”

Betts is the older brother of this generation of game-changers. He has started games at right field, second base, and shortstop this season while slugging 26 home runs.

Betts does not run as often as he once did — he stole 30 bases during his MVP season and has topped out at 16 since — but still puts pressure on opposing teams with how he runs the bases.

“There have always been five-tool players, that goes back generations,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “But now with the rules changes, athleticism is more important than ever. Players can show off a little but more.

“In our case Julio is so talented and he’s only 22 years old. I have to remind myself of that. He’s only started to show what he can do in the game, There’s a lot more to come and that’s true of all of those players.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.