Red Sox draft pick Nazzan Zanetello will arrive in Boston with a strong sports connection

“Justin was my basketball coach. He actually texted me this morning and said, ‘I’ll hook you up with Jayson. He’ll take care of you,’” recounted Zanetello. “That was sick.”

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound infielder from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis also played high school basketball. His team was coached by Justin Tatum, the father of Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, who attended nearby Chaminade — one of the foremost rivals of Zanetello’s school.

Zanetello’s high school baseball team, meanwhile, featured former Red Sox pitcher, coach, and scout Al Nipper as an assistant coach.

Advertisement

“I love Al,” said Zanetello. “Freshman year, baseball tryouts, Al gave me a real firm handshake and pat on the chest. He said, ‘You’re going to be a big leaguer one day, son.’ Those were his first words to me . . . He helped he out a lot, being able to talk to him, pick his brain about baseball.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The day after being selected by the Red Sox, Zanetello — who was at T-Mobile Park on Monday for the All-Star workout day — remained elated to have been taken by the Red Sox in the second round with the No. 50 overall pick.

“I’ve been floating the whole time. I got to put this jersey and hat back on this morning and I was like, ‘I get to do it again,’” said Zanetello, who said that he expects to quickly reach an agreement with the Sox on an over-slot bonus of more than $2 million, above MLB’s $1.7 million slot recommendation for the No. 50 pick. “Last night I didn’t take it off. My mom told me to take it off to go to dinner so I would get anything on it. I didn’t want to take it off. It just feels like a dream come true. I can’t even put into words, I can finally live my lifelong dream of becoming a professional baseball player and take the first step.

Advertisement

“I went to breakfast this morning, and I’m in there with my dad, looking around, Marcus Semien walks past me. Clayton Kershaw comes in. Salvador Perez comes in. I turn around, Nolan Arenado is holding his baby. Being able to be a part of that, and when I saw this morning that this is going to be the rest of my life, I can’t even put it into words. It’s crazy.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.