USMNT’s Matt Turner pays tribute to Mass. teenager who died of cancer after helping Americans clinch Gold Cup win

Goalkeeper Matt Turner, who rose to prominence playing for the Revolution prior to his 2022 move to English club Arsenal, made two penalty kick saves for the US to help clinch the win.

On Sunday, the United States men’s soccer team defeated Canada in a dramatic quarterfinal of the CONCACAF Gold Cup , winning 3-2 on penalty kicks after the two teams were tied 2-2 following extra time.

After the game, Turner revealed a message he wrote on the shirt he wore under his goalkeeper jersey: “R.I.P Malia.”

It was a tribute to Malia Jusczyk, a Revolution fan from Plainville, Mass. who died in June at the age of 14 after a prolonged battle against cancer.

Turner met Jusczyk in 2021 when he was with the Revolution. The two bonded following a game in which he also made a penalty kick save in a win over Orlando City.

Turner explained his message about Jusczyk on Sunday following the game.

“As professional athletes, you have a platform,” Turner said. “For me, I used to use that platform a lot more frequently, dealing with kids with cancer. There was one I met named Malia, and it just came to my attention recently that she passed away. Honestly I felt terrible because I hadn’t been there as much for her really after seeing her at Gillette Stadium. God rest her soul, may she rest in peace and much love to her family, and know that every day me and my family are thinking of her.”

He also shared a message on social media, thanking Jusczyk for “smiling down on us all.”

The US will play Panama in the Gold Cup semifinal on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

