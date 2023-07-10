Weather delays force 115th Massachusetts Amateur to get off its scheduled start

“It happens,” said Kevin Eldridge, Mass Golf senior director of rules and competitions. “Golf is an outdoor sport and Mother Nature is always going to throw you a curveball or two and we got a few today.”

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — Two separate delays combined to push back the opening round of the 115th Massachusetts Amateur by nearly six hours Monday at Essex County Club and will force some golfers to complete their opening rounds Tuesday morning, per officials.

The first delay came due to fog that drastically reduced visibility and lasted three hours and 42 minutes. Play then briefly resumed at 12:40 p.m. before rain stopped the proceedings at 2:29 p.m. for another stoppage that lasted for about two hours.

“We’ll be back [Tuesday] morning first thing to resume play at approximately 7:30 [a.m.] to finish round one,” Eldridge said.

He added the second round would start immediately after the completion of the first round and would continue till nightfall.

“We’ll probably have to finish up the tail end [of Round 2] on Wednesday morning,” Eldridge said, “which will also include probably a playoff for any final match play qualifying spots . . . before we can kick off match play.”

That plan could lead to some golfers playing more holes than others, a plan Eldridge acknowledged wasn’t ideal but said would remain fair for competitors.

“If it gets to a point where it’s not looking like [it will be fair] then we can make some adjustments,” he said. “But I think we’re going to try to give it a go [and] get back on schedule and that might be a little bit more of a marathon for some.”

The delays in the opening round affected Molly Smith, the first woman believed to compete in the Massachusetts Amateur. Smith’s opening round was originally set to start at 12:26 p.m. — but she didn’t tee off at 5:54 p.m.

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byvarunshankar.