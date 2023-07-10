Which Patriots veterans will be under pressure during training camp to make the roster?

Kendrick Bourne: Some of Bourne’s future could be tied to what happens with DeAndre Hopkins, but regardless of who ends up on the field come camp, the veteran wide receiver could use a bounce-back after finishing 2022 with 35 catches for 434 yards and a touchdown.

As training camp approaches, each player on the Patriots roster faces challenges. While some are locked into starting roles and others figure to serve as complementary pieces, others need to have a strong summer to make sure they secure a spot. For any number of reasons — position battles, injury, scheme — there are a handful of veterans who need to play with a sense of urgency if they want to stick around. Here are a few:

“I didn’t give the team my best effort,” Bourne told reporters in June when asked last season. “Personally, we as players have to be our best so we can give the team the opportunity to win, and I feel like I didn’t do that.”

In the spring, the 27-year-old — who never seemed to click with last year’s offensive scheme — alluded to the ease he felt while working with new coordinator Bill O’Brien. With youngsters such as Tyquan Thornton, Demario Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte, it could end up being the key for Bourne in 2023.

Pierre Strong/Kevin Harris: We’re bundling these two because they’re running backs who were drafted in 2022, and both face similar challenges heading into 2023.

New England’s acknowledged bell cow is Rhamondre Stevenson, and with Damien Harris off to Buffalo, there’s certainly an opportunity for Strong or Kevin Harris to step into the role of primary backup. Based on his rookie year, Strong could have the edge, as he played in 15 games and ended up with 100 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. (Harris played in five games, starting one, and had 18 carries for 52 yards and a TD.)

Adding another layer to the discussion is the fact that the third-down job remains open. Strong’s seven catches on seven targets (albeit in limited action) make him a strong candidate in a field that includes converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery.

Like Bourne keeping an eye on Hopkins, Strong and Harris would likely see their fortunes change if New England acquired Dalvin Cook. But without Cook in the picture, and a question mark at the third-down position, Strong and Harris could very well get their opportunity to shine this summer. How they respond could end up defining their time with the Patriots.

Trent Brown: The big man set a high bar at tackle in his first stint with the Patriots in 2018, which is one of the reasons why after his return, his inconsistency the last two seasons has been so puzzling. The struggles (health and otherwise) with Isaiah Wynn at the other tackle position underscored the need for a new protection plan for Mac Jones.

This spring, the 30-year-old Brown was absent from the first day of mandatory minicamp because of travel issues. On the second day, he made a cameo appearance before heading to the lower field, typically used for rehabbing players to get in conditioning work. As a result, it’s tough to gauge the status of the 6-foot-8-inch veteran; this cryptic Tweet from Brown in June only added to the intrigue.

In the offseason, New England acquired a pair of veteran tackles in Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson, and drafted Sidy Sow. (The Patriots also reportedly worked out veteran D.J. Fluker.) They join a group that includes holdover Conor McDermott. In short, the Patriots have created a protection plan for themselves if Brown can’t deliver in 2023.

Jack Jones: There are two perspectives on Jones’s situation: 1. His off-field issues could lead to his release, which would make any discussion about him as a 2023 contributor moot. (Jones is due back in court Aug. 18 for a probable cause hearing after pleading not guilty to weapons charges stemming from a June incident at Logan Airport.) 2. If the 25-year-old does make the roster — and setting aside the obvious real-world issues around him — a standout summer would bring some answers about the Patriots’ cornerback depth, and take some of the pressure off the likes of Marcus Jones.

Nick Folk: One of the most important pieces the last two seasons, the 38-year-old has established his credentials in New England. However, the Patriots drafted kicker Chad Ryland in the fourth round for a reason. Bottom line? Unless something unforeseen happens, you’re not going to use a fourth-round choice on a kicker without giving him the job at some point.

While Bill Belichick said this spring he wouldn’t be above keeping two kickers, Ryland’s age and contract would appear to put the performance onus on Folk this summer.

“We’ll see how it goes, field goals, kickoffs, consistency,” Belichick said this spring. “It’s very competitive. We know what Nick can do. Chad’s got a good level of talent, too. It’s competitive like a lot of other spots on our roster. It looks pretty competitive.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.