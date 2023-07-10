A police raid raises fears of a clampdown on Russian ultranationalists

A prominent Russian ultranationalist commentator, Igor Girkin, said the raid had been aimed at disrupting a speech he was scheduled to give at the center that day. The speech — on the rebellion led by the Wagner leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a rival of Girkin’s atop the ultranationalist movement — took place later at another location.

The cultural center, Listva, said dozens of officers, including special forces agents, searched its premises in St. Petersburg on Sunday afternoon, claiming there had been a bomb threat. In a series of social media posts, Listva claimed that police officers turned off the center’s security cameras, harassed employees, and confiscated some items.

Russian police officers searched a patriotic cultural center Sunday in a rare move against hard-line supporters of the war in Ukraine that could signal an effort to clamp down on an influential ultranationalist movement after the Wagner mercenary group’s mutiny last month.

Listva’s founders and other prominent ultranationalists strongly criticized the raid, accusing the government of undermining staunch ideological allies in what they see as Russia’s existential struggle against the West.

“People who read the news of how you are wreaking havoc lose faith in the state,” said Dmitri Bastrakov, Listva’s founder, in a video message, referring to the police search. He recorded the message from what he said was Russian-occupied Ukraine.

In a brief response to questions from The New York Times, Bastrakov said the police raid would not affect Listva’s work.

After long suppressing fringe ultranationalist groups, the government of President Vladimir Putin of Russia has allowed them to assume greater prominence after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. As the war has dragged on, groups such as Listva have often acted in support of Putin’s efforts to prepare Russian society for a prolonged conflict, stoking hatred for the country’s perceived enemies and defending unpopular policies such as military mobilization.

Inspired by Russia’s countercultural literature of the post-Soviet transition, these groups have seen themselves as the intellectual vanguard of a new Russia created by the war in Ukraine. From its premises in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Listva sold patriotic writings and pro-war paraphernalia, and held readings of nationalist poetry and frontline memoirs.

These organizations collected donations and crowdfunded military and medical supplies for Russian soldiers. Some of their members, including Bastrakov, served as volunteers in the occupied Donbas region of Ukraine, which these groups consider an integral part of Russia.