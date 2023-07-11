Boston awards $7.3 million to arts and culture groups

“Supporting these organizations through the Cultural Investment Grant program not only allows us to expand accessibility and equity in the arts sector, but also helps us make progress on so many other important needs — equity and wealth-building, housing stability and community-building, and supporting health and well-being in our neighborhoods,” Wu said in a statement.

The so-called Cultural Investment Grants, a one-time infusion courtesy of American Rescue Plan Act funds, will be distributed among 11 grantees over the next three and a half years. The grants, which range in size from $400,000 to $1 million, are meant to bolster smaller cultural organizations with, as the city says, “a clear vision for a creative, equitable and more just City.”

In what’s being billed as the largest-ever municipal investment in Boston’s cultural sector, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday more than $7.3 million in grant funding for city arts and cultural groups.

Kara Elliott-Ortega, the city’s chief of arts and culture, said all recipient organizations are majority led or staffed by people of color. She added that the one-time grants are meant to help stabilize and grow organizations that are embedded in their local communities, increasing access to arts and culture over the long run in underserved areas that have been disproportionately hit by the pandemic.

“This funding is our one chance to do really big multi-year grants,” Elliott-Ortega said. “So the frame was: Who can we invest in right now? Who do we want to see as the cultural institutions of Boston 20 years from now?”

Catherine T. Morris, whose BAMS Fest is receiving a $1 million grant, called the grant program “a pivotal opportunity and a new beginning for the City of Boston.”

“For BAMS Fest to be considered and granted this award, among the other organizations, signals a widening of doors for opportunity, job creation, spatial justice, economic empowerment and holistic convening on city and statewide levels,” Morris, the organization’s founder and artistic director, said in a statement. “We no longer have to fear, cry or contemplate whether Arts & Culture should be a practiced norm. We now have the chance to mobilize, organize and hold ourselves and others accountable to ensure that our neighborhoods, cultural spaces, ideas and values are truly upheld and supported.”

Celina Miranda, executive director of Hyde Square Task Force, called the grant a “significant investment in our work to elevate Afro-Latin arts and culture in the Latin Quarter.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the City of Boston and honored to be among the fantastic group of organizations receiving support,” Miranda, whose group is receiving a $400,000 grant, said in a statement.

The grants were awarded as part of a collaboration between Wu, the Office of Arts and Culture, the Equity and Inclusion Cabinet, and the Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. The city awarded grants, in part, on the size of the organizations’ operating budgets.

Other recipients include Beat The Odds; Design Studio for Social Intervention; Dorchester Art Project and Boston Little Saigon cultural district, a collaboration; The Theater Offensive; Veronica Robles Cultural Center; Pao Arts Center; Cultural Equity Incubator; Jean Appolon Expressions; and That Child Got Talent Entertainment, The Secret Society of Black Creatives, and Next Leadership Development Corporation, a collaboration.

The city also awarded grants of $10,000 apiece to Company One Theatre, Boston Children’s Chorus, and The Guild.

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay.