Madonna postpones her TD Garden shows, world tour after health scare

Tickets for the Aug. 30 and 31 shows at TD Garden will be honored at the rescheduled shows, the dates of which are still to be determined, according to a tweet from TD Garden Monday.

The announcement came after a serious bacterial infection landed the Grammy winner in an intensive care unit for several days at the end of June, according to an Instagram post from her long time manager Guy Oseary.

Madonna announced in an Instagram post Monday that she has postponed the kick-off of her world tour — which includes two shows in Boston at TD Garden — so that she can continue to recover after a recent health scare.

In her Instagram post, the “Like a Prayer” singer thanked everyone for their support and said she is on the “road to recovery.” She added that she didn’t want to disappoint her fans or those who are working to put the shows together.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can,” she wrote.

Madonna’s hospitalization came three weeks before she was set to kick off her world tour on July 15 in Vancouver, according to her tour website.

The Boston shows will mark Madonna’s first visit to TD Garden since 2015, when she performed on her Rebel Heart Tour.

The singer is planning to begin the tour in Europe this October as originally scheduled. The North American leg of the tour was supposed to begin in July.





