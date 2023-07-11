Threats of a strike heating up even before UAW begins negotiations with automakers

Besides the usual haggling over wages, pensions, and health care, the union has set its sights on a more consequential goal: It is determined to secure a foothold in the joint-venture plants that will manufacture electric vehicle batteries in the years and likely decades ahead.

DETROIT — Whenever the United Auto Workers union begins negotiating a new contract with Detroit’s three automakers, threats of a strike are typically heard on the floor of the old Chrysler transmission plant in Kokomo, Ind.

As the industry undergoes a historic transition from internal combustion engines to EVs, the automakers will likely need many thousands of workers to staff electric-battery plants. The UAW, representing 146,000 employees of the automakers, sees this year’s contract as a crucial opportunity to ensure representation in the industry’s jobs of the future.

“I’ve got almost 30 years in, and this contract seems a little different,” said Michael Hunter, a tool inspector who fixes gauges on the Kokomo plant’s equipment. “I think it’s a very strong possibility of a strike.”

Contract talks will begin this week between the union and two of the automakers, Ford and Stellantis, a company that was formed from the 2021 merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot. Negotiations with the largest US automaker, General Motors, will start next week.

At the union’s behest, gone is the traditional friendly handshake between UAW bargainers and auto executives, a sign that the talks will be even more contentious than usual. Four-year contracts between the union and the companies will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14.

The negotiations will be the first big test for Shawn Fain, who took office this year as the first UAW president to be chosen by a direct vote of members. Fain, who himself began his career in Kokomo — as an electrician at a Chrysler metal casting plant — has laid the groundwork for the union’s position: He has said the UAW will seek general pay raises, the elimination of wage tiers, and the restoration of cost-of-living pay and pensions for new hires that were eliminated years ago when the automakers were struggling financially.

He also wants to halt any plant closings in the wake of Stellantis’ plan to shutter a factory in Belvidere, Ill., to cut costs. But paramount to Fain is getting a foot in the door at battery plants and then securing wages that exceed the top assembly-line wage of $32 an hour now paid at UAW-represented plants.

“A new industry is being born,” Fain said in a video message to UAW members. “This is our defining moment. Our communities and our country deserve good, safe, living-wage union jobs.”

All three automakers have announced plans to build joint-venture factories with battery companies, in Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Once gas-powered vehicles are phased out, the union sees these plants as places where the automakers will move thousands of workers who now make engines and transmissions. Industry analysts expect EV sales to surge from 7 percent of US new-vehicle sales to about 40 percent by 2030.

Workers who now assemble vehicles may also need other places to work, and some might lose their jobs altogether. Because EVs are simpler to build, it takes as many as 40 percent fewer workers to produce them.

Harley Shaiken, a professor emeritus specializing in labor at the University of California at Berkeley, suggested that the industry is undergoing a seismic shift akin to the introduction of the moving assembly line, with new competitors and huge capital outlays for electric vehicles.

The companies, he noted, are investing billions while initially losing money on EVs. At the same time, the continuing work on combustion engines is paying the bills. Though the automakers clearly don’t want a strike, Shaiken said, they’re determined to contain battery costs, including wages, to remain competitive with nonunion companies.

“They are likely to take a hard line on key issues like the battery plants and the other issues like getting rid of second-tier wages,” he said.

Already, workers have voted to join the union at GM’s Ultium Cells plant near Warren, Ohio, a joint venture with LG Energy Solution. But the union says the plant is paying just $16.50 per hour to start, with a top wage of about $20 after seven years. That’s far lower than UAW production workers make. Contract negotiations at the plant are already underway.

“That is a race to the bottom,” Fain said of the pay. “These should be higher wages than our production standards, not lower.”

Ahead of the talks, Fain’s messaging has been much more combative than in years past, when union leaders generally avoided speculating about strikes. Seeking to place the burden on the automakers Fain has argued that any strike would ultimately be caused by the companies themselves, which collectively generated net income of more than $164 billion over the past decade. Last month, Fain suggested that workers were in a position to score major gains, “but only if our members get organized and are ready to strike.”

The companies generally contend that their wages, profit sharing, health care, and other benefits are the best in the industry. In addition, executives have argued that they’re under huge financial pressure to develop electric vehicles and to pay billions for EV and battery factories.