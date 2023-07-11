Two Newbury Street buildings sold

A local investment group has acquired two buildings on Newbury Street with street-level stores and upstairs offices for a combined $37 million. The two Back Bay buildings together have about 25,000 square feet of space, most of it at 11 Newbury. The buyer was Vision Partners, a local venture, and the sellers were Orika 11 and Orika 138, two limited liability companies based in Hong Kong. The 11 Newbury St. building is home to Brunello Cucinelli, a luxury clothing seller, and tenants at 138 Newbury St. include clothing retailer COS and kitchen showroom bulthaup atelier. Michael Carucci, managing partner at Vision, said the 11 Newbury St. building in particular was an opportunity Vision couldn’t pass up given its location on the coveted “first block” of Newbury Street across from the Boston Public Garden. “This particular section of Newbury Street, it’s the cachet,” Carucci said. “When you see an opportunity to acquire something like this, you try to make it happen. Properties on the block rarely come onto the market.” The Vision deal follows Natick-based Stonegate Group’s acquisition of 2 Newbury St., which Burberry occupied until recently, across the street for $26.75 million. Banker & Tradesman reported that Boston Realty Advisors has been hired to market the 13,500-square-foot building to tenants. — JON CHESTO

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

AUTOMOTIVE

Advertisement

After driver killed by air bag inflator, owners of older Dodge pickups warned

Stellantis and the US government are urging the owners of some 2003 Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator. The company says owners of the pickups should contact a dealer or the company to find out if their trucks are part of a 2015 Takata recall. Stellantis says the trucks shouldn’t be driven until repairs are made. The company says the person was killed in a May 13 crash that caused the air bags to inflate. Neither Stellantis nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration would say where the crash happened or identify the victim. The death is the 26th in the United States since May of 2009, and more than 30 people have been killed worldwide. NHTSA said the death was the first due to an exploding front passenger air bag inflator. The rest of the deaths were drivers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

SOFTWARE

Salesforce raises prices after adding AI features

Salesforce is raising prices for for the first time in seven years after introducing artificial intelligence features. Base prices will go up about 9 percent across major software product lines in August, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Many tech companies are trying to figure out how to profit from new generative AI features, which can be costly to offer due to the large computing resources required. In addition to the list price increases, Salesforce will charge extra fees for new generative features — last month it unveiled an AI “starter pack” that will cost $360,000 per year for 50 users. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Online prices falling rapidly

Online prices in the United States fell at the fastest pace in more than three years last month, in the latest sign that pandemic inflation is cooling off. Prices of goods sold online fell 2.6 percent in June from a year earlier, according to data from Adobe released Tuesday. It was the biggest drop since May 2020, and the 10th straight month in which there’s been a year-on-year decline. More than half of the 18 main categories tracked by Adobe showed prices falling on an annual basis. The drop for appliances, at 8.3 percent, was the largest in data going back to 2014. The declines were even sharper for prices of electronics and computers, which fell 12.9 percent and 16.9 percent respectively. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Amazon fighting EU decision that means extra scrutiny

Amazon is fighting the European Union’s decision to add it to a list of companies facing extra scrutiny under the bloc’s new content-moderation rules. The online retail giant filed a challenge at the Luxembourg-based EU General Court over the European Commission’s decision to include it among a list of “very large online platforms” required to meet the additional requirements under the bloc’s new Digital Services Act. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CRIMINAL

Elizabeth Holmes to serve 9, not 11, years in prison

Elizabeth Holmes is projected to leave prison two years earlier than the 11-year sentence assigned to her, federal prison records show. The disgraced Theranos founder is scheduled to be freed Dec. 29, 2032, according to her profile on the Bureau of Prisons website. Spokesman Benjamin O’Cone confirmed the date without elaboration, noting the bureau ‘’does not comment on the conditions of confinement for any inmate, including release planning or release plans.’’ O’Cone added that every inmate earns up to 45 days of good conduct time for each year served. Inmates can also earn time credits by participating in certain recidivism reduction programs. — WASHINGTON POST

ENERGY

OPEC had a banner year in 2022

OPEC’s petroleum export revenues climbed to the highest in almost a decade last year, as Russia’s war on Ukraine bolstered crude prices and key members ramped up production. The 13 nations of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries earned $873.6 billion in 2022, up 54 percent from the prior year, according to a report from the group’s secretariat on Tuesday. It was their best year since 2014, when the US shale boom ended a period of historically high oil prices. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INFLATION

Brushing your teeth less?

Americans are cutting back on personal hygiene products in a troubling sign for the US economy and consumer-focused companies. Despite surging inflation, shoppers kept spending thanks to income gains and government stimulus. But those benefits are waning, and now Americans are skimping, even on everyday items such as toilet paper and toothpaste. More insights on the economic environment come on Wednesday with the release June’s consumer price index. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Federal regulators probe complaints about Ford Escape doors

US auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers 346,000 Escapes from the 2020 and 2021 model years. The agency says in documents posted Tuesday on its website that it has 118 complaints that spot welds in a door assembly bracket can fail. Investigators contacted some of the owners and found 25 reports of minor injuries. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Hyundai recruiting female technicians in South Korea for first time

Hyundai recruited female technicians for automobile manufacturing in South Korea for the first time, following union pressure to improve gender equality. The world’s third-largest automaker hired six women out of 200 new technicians, the first time it allowed females to apply for the position since the company started in 1967, according to a statement from Korea Metal Workers’ Union on Monday. Hyundai previously allowed women who were hired by subcontractors to work as temporary employees, until the arrangement was struck down by the Korean Supreme Court in 2012. — BLOOMBERG NEWS