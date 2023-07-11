Kristen Kish named new host of Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’

One month after longtime “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi announced she’d soon pack her knives and go, this time permanently, “Top Chef” season 10 winner and former Boston-area culinary wunderkind Kristen Kish was named Lakshmi’s replacement for the upcoming season.

Kish, who has served as a guest judge on multiple episodes since her victory in 2013, is slated to take over her new role for season 21, set to be filmed in Wisconsin, alongside veteran hosts Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

“‘Top Chef’ is where I started my journey — first as a competing chef, then a guest judge, and now as host I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand,” Kish told Variety. “I’m thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home.”