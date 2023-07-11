Now you can have Dumpling Daughter’s Spicy Sweet Soy sauce at home

Dumpling Daughter's Spicy Sweet Soy. Handout

You come to Dumpling Daughter in South Boston, Brookline, or Weston for the light and fluffy dumplings with savory fillings, comforting Asian noodles, steamed buns, and more. A sidekick to the fare is Spicy Sweet Soy sauce owner Nadia Liu Spellman created — and it can now be found in stores. It’s a fifty-fifty blend of house-made chili oil and aromatic soy sauce infused with herbs, spices, and brown sugar that imparts some sweetness. It’s not syrupy and it has mild heat, so you can mix and match it with various dishes for an extra layer of flavor. Use it to drizzle over salmon, scallops, or chicken breast or swirl a few tablespoons into soups. It’s worth adding to your collection of condiments to perk up meals. Shake the bottle a few times to mix the ingredients, as you would with salad dressing (about $9 for 8 ounces). Dumpling Daughter’s Spicy Sweet Soy, as well as the frozen dumplings, are available at Formaggio Kitchen locations; Volante Farms, 292 Forest St., Needham, 781-444-2351; Wilson Farm, 10 Pleasant St., Lexington, 781-862-3900, and others; and at dumplingdaughter.com