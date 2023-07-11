Recipe: Arjoli, a very flavorful tuna tomato dip from the Mediterranean islands of Malta, is perfect for the patio or beach

Serves 6

A very flavorful tuna tomato dip on the Maltese Islands, called arjoli, is blended with anchovies, olives, crushed red pepper, vinegar, and other seasonings. It's also made with galletti, the islands' traditional water crackers. Instead, you can use packaged water crackers or olive oil crackers (sometimes labeled crostini) and work them in a food processor until they're pulverized. Use canned tuna in olive oil and don't drain it before adding it to the food processor. Author and photographer Simon Bajada, whose heritage is Maltese, was born in Australia and now lives in Sweden. In "Malta: Mediterranean Recipes from the Islands," Bajada explains the cooking of the archipelago, which has had influences from the Phoenicians, Arabs, and the British; the islands were part of the British Empire for over 150 years. They've been independent since 1964 and are now part of the British Commonwealth. This popular recipe, which varies from cook to cook, can also be mixed with capers, mint, beans, sun-dried tomatoes, and scallion, writes Bajada. Pack it into a bowl and garnish the top with chopped olives or capers or a few slices of scallion. Serve it on the patio or beach as part of a picnic with crusty bread or olive oil crostini.

½ cup broken up water crackers or olive oil crackers 1 can (about 6 ounces) tuna in olive oil (do not drain) 3 flat anchovy fillets, or more to taste ⅓ cup tomato paste (about half of a 6-ounce can) ¼ small onion, finely chopped (3 tablespoons) 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped ¼ cup pitted Kalamata olives, or more to taste ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar, or more to taste Pinch of salt Extra olive oil (for sprinkling) Extra Kalamata olives, coarsely chopped, or 1 tablespoon capers, or 1 teaspoon chopped parsley, or 1 scallion, thinly sliced (for garnish)

1. Have on hand a 2 1/2 to 3-cup serving bowl.

2. In a food processor, work the crackers until they form crumbs.

3. Add the tuna with its oil, anchovies, tomato paste, onion, garlic, olives, red pepper, olive oil, vinegar, and a pinch of salt. Pulse the mixture, stopping the motor to scrape down the sides of the work bowl several times, or until it is pureed.

4. Taste for seasoning and add more anchovies, olives, red pepper, vinegar, or salt, if you like.

5. Transfer the mixture to the serving bowl. Sprinkle with olive oil and chopped olives, capers, or scallion. Cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for several hours for the flavors to mellow. Serve with crusty bread or crackers.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from “Malta”