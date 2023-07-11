Recipe: Bake a summery peach-berry cobbler with an almond-biscuit topping

Serves 8

The season's ripest fruits and berries, baked with a simple almond-biscuit topping in a cobbler, is a delicious take on an old American favorite. One reason why the dessert is called "cobbler" comes from the fact that the topping is assembled quickly; cobbled together, you might say. Though this recipe calls for combining peaches with blueberries and blackberries, use any berry you like. Raspberries or huckleberries would be delightful here. Toss the fruit with granulated and brown sugar, plus cornstarch, and transfer the whole lot to a large baking dish. While the oven heats, make the topping. Almonds pair magnificently with stone fruit. This variation includes almonds in the form of extract and almond flour, and sliced nuts. Drop the topping in spoonfuls on the fruit and bake the cobbler until the topping is golden brown and the filling is bubbling at the edges. Let it cool slightly and serve with generous scoops of ice cream or whipped cream.

FRUITS

4 large peaches, sliced (about 4 cups) 1 pint blueberries ½ pint blackberries ¼ cup granulated sugar ¼ cup light brown sugar 3 tablespoons cornstarch ½ teaspoon vanilla extract ½ teaspoon almond extract Juice of 1/2 lemon Pinch of salt Pinch of ground nutmeg

1. Have on hand a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

2. In a large bowl, combine the peaches, blueberries, blackberries, granulated and brown sugar, cornstarch, vanilla and almond extract, lemon juice, salt, and nutmeg. Toss well.

3. Tip the mixture into the baking dish with all the juices in the bowl.

TOPPING

1 cup all-purpose flour ⅓ cup almond flour ¼ teaspoon salt 2 teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ¼ cup granulated sugar ½ cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut up ⅔ cup buttermilk, well shaken, or more if needed ¼ cup sliced almonds Coarse or extra granulated sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the topping ingredients, combine the all-purpose and almond flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and sugar. With a pastry blender or 2 blunt knives, stir the mixture.

3. Add the butter and cut the butter into the flour mixture with the pastry blender or blunt knives until the mixture resembles crumbs.

4. Add the buttermilk. With a rubber spatula, fold in the buttermilk until the dough comes together and there are no dry patches in the bottom of the bowl. Add another 1 tablespoon buttermilk to the dough, if necessary.

5. With a large spoon, drop spoonfuls of the batter all over the fruits. Sprinkle the top with sliced almonds and coarse or extra granulated sugar.

6. Bake for 40 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the center of the topping comes out clean and the fruit juices are bubbling at the edges.

7. Cool slightly. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick