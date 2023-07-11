Recipe: For a light and summery dinner, toss a two-bean salad with tuna, basil dressing, and crispy pita chips

Serves 4

When you crave something light and cooling in hot weather, a composed salad makes an ideal supper. Composed salads are served on a platter; sometimes they're tossed first with dressing in a bowl, other times the ingredients are arranged on the serving dish and sprinkled with dressing later. Here, steamed green beans, cannellini beans, and cherry tomatoes are tossed with butter lettuce and a creamy green basil dressing. It's all pretty on the platter topped with chunks of canned tuna and your own crispy, homemade pita chips. Use any leftover pita to make the chips; they'll be the crunchy croutons of summer for all your salads. Tuna packed in olive oil tends to be meatier and not as dry as tuna in water, but either will work here. Dressing mixed with mayo and yogurt, along with plenty of fresh basil and parsley, is a keeper, something else to add to your summer repertoire.

DRESSING

¼ cup packed fresh basil leaves ¼ cup packed fresh parsley leaves ¼ cup mayonnaise ¼ cup plain yogurt Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons water, or more to taste ½ teaspoon honey ½ cup olive oil

1. In a blender, combine the basil, parsley mayonnaise, yogurt, a pinch each of salt and pepper, water, honey, and olive oil. Work the mixture until it is smooth. It will have small specks of green herbs.

2. If necessary, add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, to thin the dressing to a thick, pouring consistency. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

SALAD

2 whole-wheat pita (8-inch rounds) Olive oil (for brushing) 1 tablespoon sesame seed ½ pound green beans, trimmed 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved 1 can (15 ounces) cannellini beans, drained 1 head butter lettuce or other soft lettuce, torn into bite-sized pieces Salt and pepper, to taste 2 cans (5 ounces each) tuna in olive oil, drained

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a large baking sheet.

2. Separate the pita breads to make 2 rounds from each. Arrange them on the baking sheet rough side up. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Press the seeds into the oil with your fingertips. Transfer to the oven and toast for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the rounds are crisp and starting to brown; cool. Break into bite-size pieces.

3. In a saucepan fitted with a steamer insert, bring 1 inch of water to a boil. Add the green beans, cover with a lid, and steam for 3 to 4 minutes, or until tender. Lift the steamer out of the pan. Rinse the beans with cold water. Pat dry and leave to cool.

4. In a large bowl, toss the green beans, cherry tomatoes, cannellini beans, lettuce, half the dressing, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

5. Arrange the salad on a platter, distribute chunks of tuna and pita chips on top, and sprinkle with more dressing.

Sally Pasley Vargas