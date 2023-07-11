Roll up to your next dinner party with these easy duck taquitos

Everything was outstanding, from the grilled corn to the milky tres leches cake with raspberries. But the standout dish was tightly rolled duck taquitos with mole sauce: crackly, smoky, all jagged edges and juicy meat — the kind of dish you’d find at a restaurant, not at someone’s suburban kitchen. They were so good, in fact, that I cornered my friend, Nick, for the recipe the next morning at football practice. (I live in the suburbs, remember?)

Potlucks can be hit or miss. You know the feeling: smiling gamely when told that a sick 5-year-old made your dessert; wondering where to hide a rancid-looking veggie (and resorting to a napkin). Other times, they make you wonder why your friends didn’t become professional chefs. Such was the one I went to on Saturday night.

Nick, who is an attorney in real life, was kind enough to share his technique. He had paired his with a fatty, smoky mole Coradito, blending Guajillo chiles, Mexican Taza chocolate, sesame seeds, and golden raisins with a thread of duck fat. It was otherworldly, though their kitchen still hasn’t recovered from the multi-step process, so says his wife. He also served it with a mason jar of rosy pickled onions, which are easy enough for any amateur chef, and which I will share here.

He also told me that I could publish the entire taquito recipe, and so I will (don’t sue me for plagiarism, Nick!). I assure you that any future dinner party guests — in suburbia and beyond — will be impressed.

Dinner Party Duck Taquitos

Makes 14 taquitos

6 duck thighs (Nick gets his from Lexington’s Wilson Farm)

Salt

Pepper

Canola oil

Soft corn tortillas

Your favorite smooth salsa (Trader Joe’s makes a tart, fruity Guajillo one)

1. Pat duck thighs dry and carefully slice or prick skin. Season liberally with salt and pepper. Oil a dish and place legs so as not to crowd them. The dish should be large enough for duck not to get too cozy, but small enough that, when fat renders, it will partially cover the meat.

2. Put in cold oven, uncovered. Bake at 285 degrees for approximately two hours. Remove from oven; when cooled somewhat, remove skin. Put skin back in dish at 350 degrees for 5 minutes or until crispy.

3. Shred meat into a mixing bowl. Cool skin, chop, and mix into shredded meat. Add a few tablespoons of your favorite salsa until coated but not drenched.

For the taquitos:

1. Corn tortillas have a better flavor texture but can be tough or crumbly. Use soft corn tortillas, which is a mixture. Remove stack from packaging, wrap each in a damp paper towel to soften, and microwave a few at a time for 1 minute to steam.

2. Place small handful of duck mix in tortilla, tightly roll, and place seam side down. Pan-fry in canola oil until golden. Drain thoroughly on paper towels. Place onto a serving tray.

For the onions:

1. Thinly slice 1 small white or yellow onion. Put in mason jar. Mix juice of 2 limes, ½ cup rice vinegar, a teaspoon of salt, and enough water to make 2 cups.

2. Bring to a boil. Pour over onions. Cover and let cool.

Serve taquitos with pickled onions, sour cream, salsa, or whatever sides you desire. Ours were gone in moments.

