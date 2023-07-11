Spreadable goat cheese can liven up a sandwich, a cracker, or even breakfast toast

Tangy, fresh goat cheese might become your new favorite bagel schmear. Belle Chevre, a company in Elkmont, Ala., that handcrafts award-winning, French-style goat cheese, now sells three flavors of spreadable versions in a 6-ounce resealable cup. The original has a mild tang and can be used in recipes instead of cream cheese or ricotta. Another option is blended with dark amber honey; a third has fig preserves. Slather one of them onto your toast to add protein to your breakfast or onto crackers or apple slices for a snack. The sweeter spreads will add an extra layer of flavor to a sandwich (about $7.50). Available at Roche Bros. locations and at bellechevre.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND