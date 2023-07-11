With pretzel flatbread crackers, he’s cutting food waste (and making snack time more delicious)

Kyle Fiasconaro of Brewer’s Foods, a chef, makes crunchy flatbread crackers, crispy pitas, and chocolate chip cookies out of spent grains, or leftovers from the beer-making process. Fiasconaro’s intent for his Somerville business is not solely to make delicious products, but also to reduce food waste in the craft beer world. “I want to reach more people and teach them about upcycling and how to fight food waste, and sometimes the best way is with the simplest foods,” he says. Now, he’s introduced a new product to the line, Sesame Pretzel Flatbread Crackers. The hybrid cracker, burnished and generously sprinkled with sesame seeds, is made with nutritious spent grains and extra virgin olive oil. You can easily just munch on them or snack on them alongside a cheesy or dark mustard dip. $6 for 5 ounces. Available at Cutty’s, 284 Washington St., Brookline, 617-505-1844; Pemberton Farms Marketplace, 2225 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617- 491-2244; Formaggio Kitchen stores; The Vin Bin stores; Whole Foods Market locations; or go to brewersfoods.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND