Cool off with summer desserts including Eton mess and Brazilian chocolate fudge candies

The oven often is a nonstarter in summer, so for dessert, we keep the cooking to a minimum — without sacrificing flavor. Crisping meringue cookies briefly under the broiler adds toasty notes to our version of the British dessert Eton mess, where tart raspberries mingle with fragrant cardamom. For easy, elegant chocolate candies the Brazilian way, we combine cocoa powder and condensed milk over low heat to make brigadeiros coated in chocolate sprinkles. And a creamy pudding with delicate jasmine rice simmers for just about 20 minutes on the stove top; we top it with a simple honey-apple compote and cashews for crunch.

Advertisement

Raspberry-Cardamom Eton Mess

Makes 4 servings

Eton mess is said to have originated at England’s Eton College. It’s a simple affair of crushed, crisp meringue layered with whipped cream and strawberries. For our version, we swap in raspberries for strawberries and spike the whipped cream with sour cream to lend a subtle tang. We also add a touch of cardamom — its flavor pairs perfectly with the rosy notes of the berries.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

Store-bought meringue cookies make this recipe a breeze to assemble, and toasting them under the broiler brings out nutty flavors reminiscent of toasted marshmallows. Just be sure not to walk away from the oven while the meringues are toasting, as they can scorch in a matter of seconds.

3 6-ounce containers raspberries

5 tablespoons white sugar, divided

Kosher salt

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest, plus 4 teaspoons lemon juice

2 ounces meringue cookies, broken into rough ½-inch bits (about 2 cups)

¾ cup heavy cream

2/3 cup sour cream

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

¼ cup roasted, salted shelled pistachios, chopped

In a small saucepan set over medium-high heat, mash together half of 1 container of raspberries (about ½ cup), 4 tablespoons of sugar, and a pinch of salt. Heat, stirring, just until the berries have broken down and the sugar has dissolved, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a mesh strainer set over a medium bowl. Press on the solids to extract as much liquid as possible; discard the solids. Let cool to room temperature, about 5 minutes, then stir in the lemon zest and juice. Gently stir the remaining berries into the puree.

Advertisement

Heat the broiler with a rack about 4 inches from the element. Spread the meringue pieces in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Broil until browned, 30 to 60 seconds. Let cool to room temperature.

In a large bowl, use an electric mixer set on medium-high speed to beat the heavy cream, sour cream, cardamom, the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar, and 1/8 teaspoon salt until the mixture is thickened and holds peaks, about 2 minutes.

Spoon about ¼ cup of the whipped cream into each of four wide-mouthed, 10- to 12-ounce glasses or serving bowls. Spoon about 1/3 cup of the berry mixture into each glass, then top with several spoonfuls of toasted meringue pieces. Layer in the remaining whipped cream mixture, dividing it evenly, then spoon in the remaining berry mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining meringue, then with 1 tablespoon of the pistachios.

Brazilian Chocolate Fudge Candies (Brigadeiros) Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Brazilian Chocolate Fudge Candies (Brigadeiros)

Makes about 18 candies

Sweet and simple, these chocolate confections are a tradition at Brazilian parties. Typically, they’re made with sweetened condensed milk, cocoa powder, and butter; our version includes cinnamon and instant espresso for heightened flavor. Classic brigadeiros are coated only with chocolate sprinkles. To add nuttiness, we mix chopped cashews into the sprinkles.

Advertisement

Take care when heating the chocolate, as the mixture can easily scorch. Medium heat and constant stirring yield a perfectly smooth, silky texture.

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

¼ cup Dutch-processed cocoa powder, sifted

2 teaspoons instant espresso powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons salted butter, cut into 4 pieces

¼ cup unsalted roasted cashews, finely chopped

¼ cup chocolate sprinkles, chopped

In a 10-inch nonstick skillet, whisk together the condensed milk, cocoa, espresso, cinnamon, and salt. Add the butter, then set the pan over medium heat and cook, stirring constantly with a silicone spatula and scraping along the sides, until the mixture reaches 225 degrees, about 10 minutes; it will appear matte and slide around freely in the pan. Immediately pour into a wide, shallow baking dish. Let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with kitchen parchment. In a small bowl, stir together the cashews and sprinkles.

Scoop the chocolate mixture into 1-tablespoon portions, then roll each into a ball. Drop a few balls at a time into the cashew mixture and roll them around, pressing so that the mixture adheres evenly. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet.

Store the brigadeiros in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Jasmine Rice Pudding With Cashews and Honey-Apple Compote Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Jasmine Rice Pudding With Cashews

Makes 8 servings

Jasmine rice gives this creamy pudding a lightly floral and subtly nutty fragrance and flavor. You can serve the pudding warm, at room temperature, or chilled. If you prefer rice pudding with a looser consistency, feel free to thin it with additional whole milk after it chills.

Advertisement

Be sure to use the proper honey, as a strong-flavored variety, such as buckwheat or lavender, will overpower the delicate flavor of the jasmine rice. We like the mild notes of orange blossom honey. Low-fat milk will not work in this recipe; it will curdle with cooking.

4 tablespoons (½ stick) salted butter

1 cup jasmine rice, rinsed

1½ teaspoons ground cardamom

1 teaspoon kosher salt

6 cups whole milk

¼ cup mild honey

Honey-apple compote, to serve (recipe follows)

½ cup salted roasted cashews, finely chopped (optional)

In a large Dutch oven set over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the rice and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned at the edges, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the cardamom and salt, then cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Pour in the milk, bring to a simmer, and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat as necessary to maintain a gentle simmer, until the rice is tender and the mixture is creamy, 20 to 25 minutes.

Off heat, stir in the honey. Transfer to a large bowl and let cool to room temperature, stirring occasionally. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cold, at least 1 hour or up to 3 days. Serve with honey-apple compote and cashews, if using.

Honey-Apple Compote

Makes about 3 cups

This quick, three-ingredient compote is delicious with the jasmine rice pudding, but it could also be enjoyed on yogurt or with unsweetened whipped cream.

Advertisement

2½ cups (4 ounces) firmly packed dried apples, coarsely chopped

¼ cup mild honey

In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine 2 cups water, the apples, and the honey and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until almost all the water has been absorbed, 6 to 8 minutes.

Transfer to a bowl and let cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days (it will last up to 1 week if refrigerated in an airtight container). Bring to room temperature before serving.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows. Globe readers get 12 weeks of complete digital access, plus two issues of Milk Street print magazine, for just $1. Go to 177milkstreet.com/globe. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.