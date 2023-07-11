Somerville man charged in attack on woman in Medford

An 18-year-old Somerville man was arrested by Medford police Tuesday and charged with following a woman in her 20s from the Tufts University campus on July 2 for a half mile before attacking her from behind - an assault the woman ended by fighting back and screaming loudly, officials said.

Nature T. Moncoeur was arrested in Somerville on charges of assault and battery and attempted kidnapping, according to a Medford police statement about the investigation. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Somerville District Court Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the woman went for an evening walk around 10:45 p.m. July 2 and while near the intersection of Boston and College avenues, she realized the man was following her. The woman continued walking until she reached the intersection of Royall and Main streets, a distance of about a half mile.