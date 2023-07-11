Beach closing tracker: See where beaches are closed in Mass.

Is the water at your favorite beach safe? After a heavy rainfall, it’s common to find beaches around Massachusetts closed to swimming.

More than 1,100 public and semi-public beaches in the state are monitored for bacteria, according to the Department of Public Health.

Marine beaches are tested for the presence of Enterococci, and freshwater beaches are tested for E. coli or Enterococci. When bacteria levels exceed the limit for two consecutive days, the beach is posted as closed to swimmers, according to the state.