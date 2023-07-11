Beach closing tracker: See where beaches are closed in Mass.

Is the water at your favorite beach safe? After a heavy rainfall, it’s common to find beaches around Massachusetts closed to swimming.
More than 1,100 public and semi-public beaches in the state are monitored for bacteria, according to the Department of Public Health.
Marine beaches are tested for the presence of Enterococci, and freshwater beaches are tested for E. coli or Enterococci. When bacteria levels exceed the limit for two consecutive days, the beach is posted as closed to swimmers, according to the state.
Freshwater beaches are also monitored for Cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, which can be harmful to people and animals.
The beaches remain open, but visitors will likely see signs posted warning people to stay out of the water. Swimming in water with high bacteria can cause nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain, sore throat, skin rash, eye irritation, fever, and chills, among other symptoms, according to the Department of Public Health.
Below, find a searchable list of current postings.
