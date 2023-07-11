Boy on dirt bike seriously injured Tuesday in Stow

A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a dirt bike and a car at Crow Island Airpark, according to officials.

Officers responded around 1:36 p.m. to the airport, where the boy, who was operating the bike eastward on a perimeter road, struck the car head-on in a blind corner of the road, according to a statement by Stow police and fire departments.

He received medical assistance on scene and was flown to a Worcester hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.