Boy on dirt bike seriously injured Tuesday in Stow

A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a dirt bike and a car at Crow Island Airpark, according to officials.
Officers responded around 1:36 p.m. to the airport, where the boy, who was operating the bike eastward on a perimeter road, struck the car head-on in a blind corner of the road, according to a statement by Stow police and fire departments.
He received medical assistance on scene and was flown to a Worcester hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, said Stow Fire Department Captain Barry Evers in an e-mail.
A Maynard woman was operating the car and alone in her vehicle, Evers said. She was evaluated on scene and refused medical attention, Evers said.
The woman cooperated with police, according to the statement.
Stow police could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
