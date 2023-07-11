Brookline firefighters extinguish fire at The Arcadian Hotel

Brookline fire officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a hotel early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the single-alarm fire at The Arcadian Hotel at 1200 Beacon St. around 2 a.m., officials wrote on the Brookline Fire Department’s Facebook page. No injuries were reported, officials said.

The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen area of the hotel, but “the exact cause and origin is still under investigation,” the Facebook post said.