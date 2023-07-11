Cloudy skies will make it tough to see Northern Lights Thursday night in Boston area

Boston and surrounding cities are forecasted by the National Weather Service to have a mostly cloudy Thursday night — making the light-polluted city even less ideal for viewing the lights.

Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine are among the 17 states where the Alaskan Geophysical Institute has predicted a solar storm will make the Northern Lights visible in the sky.

Cloudy skies may shroud a view of the Northern Lights in Boston and parts of New England Thursday night, and skywatchers will have to find a clear, dark sky away from city lights to have any chance of seeing them, researchers and meteorologists say.

“It’s looking like pretty cloudy skies in the Commonwealth area on Thursday night,” Will Leatham, a meteorologist at National Weather Service said.

“Our forecast does unfortunately look really cloudy Thursday night,” Maura Casey, the lead meteorologist in Gray-Portland, Maine National Weather Service said.

The Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, occur when energetic particles from the sun in the solar wind interact with the Earth’s atmosphere causing light to emerge. When there is a severe solar storm, the aurora reaches places further south than Alaska, Canada, and Scandinavia.

For the best viewing of the colorful, natural sky show, go outside the city to clearer skies, similar to ideal stargazing conditions, Caity Sullivan, an educator at Boston’s Museum of Science’s Charles Hayden Planetarium, said.

When looking for the lights, Lucas Guliano, a scientist at the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard & Smithsonian, said to get away from the city between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday and despite the name hinting towards the North, the lights could be spotted in any direction.

The sun rotates on an axis about every 27 days, meaning if there is an active region that led to an aurora, that might lead to one 27 days later, which is how the Alaskan Geophysical Institute can attempt to predict when and where there will be an aurora.

The aurora’s strength is measured on a scale of zero to nine, called a Kp index, the higher the number, the more bright and active the lights are expected to be. Thursday was forecasted to be at a six, but changed Tuesday to a four.

“I should also note that this model has changed its forecasting since (Monday),” Guliano said. “The Alaskan Geophysical institute in now only predicting a Kp index of 4 as is NOAA which would mean it is very unlikely that any northern lights will be visible in the lower US states.”

The lights are also forecasted to be viewable in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, Indiana and Maryland.

If you can’t make it out this time, Sullivan said the aurora will make another appearance in New England next year as this 11-year solar cycle is expected to peak in 2024.

“If you can see them, definitely go out and check it out,” Sullivan said. “They are incredible and very colorful.”





