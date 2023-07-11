Event captures the signature moves of R.I. congressional candidates

The event, organized by state Senator Louis P. DiPalma , a Middletown Democrat, drew more than 50 residents to meet candidates and sign their nominating papers.

But on Monday night, nine candidates (seven Democrats, one Republican, and one independent) turned out for an “All Candidates Nominations Signature Signing Event” at the Joseph H. Gaudet Middle School in Middletown.

With 35 declared candidates, it’s tough to corral all the First Congressional District candidates in one room at one time. (The field is actually down to 34 with the withdrawal of a candidate. See below.)

The Globe asked each candidate in attendance to articulate -- in one sentence -- what sets them apart in this crowded field. Their responses provided a snapshot of the race and the “elevator pitches” that voters are hearing. Here’s what they said:

Democrats

Senator Ana B. Quezada of Providence (with the most succinct response): “I am a fighter.”

House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin L. Abney of Newport: “After 12 years in the State House and eight of them in the chair of finance, it’s my experience of actually working in a legislative environment at a level where you have to understand another person’s perspective, point of view, if you want to get something done.”

House Municipal Government and Housing Committee Chairman Stephen M. Casey of Woonsocket: “I am the most legislatively experienced candidate in this office, having chaired three committees at the State House in the past six years, and because of my experience as a fireman I have been in everybody’s house, so I know how people live and Rhode Island has struggled.”

Former state representative J. Aaron Regunberg of Providence: “We are not going to be able to be able to advance the change we need just by electing one more Democratic vote -- we need somebody who can organize and bring people together and has record of winning real progressive policy change, and that’s the work I’ve doing here in Rhode Island for many years as an organizer, as a state legislator, as a lawyer.”

Walter Berbrick of Middletown: “At the end of the day, Rhode Islanders deserve a representative that is going to listen to everyone, that is going to work hard, that is going to be honest, that is going to fight for them every single day, and I’ve done that in the last two decades serving in the Navy and in public service.”

Stephanie Beauté of North Smithfield: “When you look at the makeup of the United States Congress we don’t really have anyone with a strong tech background -- with cybersecurity, elected officials don’t really understand the threat from a national security standpoint and also from a business standpoint, so I present all of those.”

Gregory L. Mundy of Providence: “My experience, my background, and my commitment to people.”

Republican

Terri Flynn of Middletown: “This is a grassroots campaign -- I’m not an attorney, I don’t have a financial war chest, I’m not affiliated with special interest groups or other elected officials -- and as my time on the Middletown Town Council and Planning Board has shown, I believe in hard work and making data-driven decisions.”

Independent

John S. Vitkevich of Portsmouth: “My previous advocacy in the State of Rhode Island when we had a toll on a bridge (the Sakonnet River Bridge) in 2012 -- I worked diligently and in 2014 the toll was removed and I was given credit for that effort.”

Candidates must collect 500 valid signatures by Friday order to make the ballot. As of this morning, the R.I. secretary of state’s website showed several candidates closing in on that total: Quezada led with 442 valid signatures, followed by Regunberg with 440, former White House aide Gabe Amo with 392, Casey with 380, and Providence City Councilman John Goncalves with 276.

