As flooding continues in Vermont, rainy weather is on hold in Boston (for a couple days, at least)

“Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring,” the weather service said. “Several structures are flooded and some sandbagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding.”

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for several counties in Vermont until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday .

As a flood warning remained in effect for parts of Vermont Tuesday, much of southern New England was getting a chance to dry out after a stretch of rainy weather.

Boston, meanwhile, will get a break from the rain for a couple days before unsettled weather returns Thursday and continues into the weekend, forecasters said.

Forecasters said to expect sunshine and dry weather in the Boston area for the next two days, with temperatures rising into the upper 80s and low 90s.

“Mid-summer weather conditions return today with highs reaching into the lower 90s for many of us by Wednesday,” forecasters wrote Tuesday. “A brief passing shower or thunderstorm is possible across the interior tomorrow before chances for thunderstorms, along with humid conditions, ramp up for Thursday and Friday.”

For southern New England, showers and thunderstorms will enter the forecast again starting Thursday. In the Boston area, Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and lows in the lower 70s. On Friday, showers are likely with scattered thunderstorms, and highs in the lower 80s.

In Vermont, heavy rains soaked communities and flooded roads. According to the latest weather service maps, some locations in Vermont received more than nine inches of rain.









