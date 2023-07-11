Former employee sues MIT, aerospace professor over workplace discrimination

The lawsuit, which was filed last week in US District Court, claims Jeffrey Hoffman, a former NASA astronaut who serves as director of the NASA Space Grant Massachusetts Consortium at MIT, created an abusive workplace atmosphere for years. The complaint alleges Hoffman engaged in stereotyping and insults, and purposefully prevented Raji Patel, a woman of Indian descent who worked as associate director of the program from 2002 to 2021, from receiving a fair wage and title advancement.

A former MIT employee, who says she spent years demanding a promotion and pay raise equal to her male counterparts, is suing the university and a prominent aerospace engineering professor there for race- and gender-based workplace discrimination she allegedly experienced during her 20-year tenure.

Advertisement

“Throughout her employment at MIT, Professor Hoffman ran the program in a misogynistic and racially insensitive manner, creating and maintaining a hostile work environment for Ms. Patel that ultimately became unbearable and forced her resignation in November 2022,” the lawsuit said.

Hoffman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The complaint also alleges MIT was aware of Hoffman’s behavior, and that the university “supported and condoned” the discrimination by not acting to correct it.

In a statement Tuesday, a spokesman for MIT said the university does not comment on pending litigation or personnel matters.

“However, MIT denies the allegations and intends to vigorously defend the Institute and Prof. Hoffman in court,” the spokesman said.

The lawsuit claims Hoffman and MIT violated the Equal Pay Act by purposefully paying Patel less than male employees despite doing equivalent work. When Patel began her part-time associate director position, she was paid a lower salary than her male predecessor despite being “more than qualified,” the complaint alleges. Patel has an undergraduate degree in physics, as well as a graduate degree in management from MIT.

Advertisement

For the majority of her career, Patel performed work on par with or exceeding that of a full-time director, including writing proposals, managing program affairs, and advocating for the program to state officials, the lawsuit says.

“She did everything, from soup to nuts, of what a director would do,” said Timothy J. Perry, Patel’s attorney. “She was so all-encompassing in the program that people from politicians to other leaders from other states of the Space Grant program all thought that she was a director.”

Hoffman himself acknowledged Patel’s outsized role, writing in a performance review e-mail cited in the lawsuit: “[Patel] has actually been functioning effectively as director and doing a great job.”

But despite multiple requests, Hoffman and the university “refused” to provide her the title of director or pay commensurate with the position, the suit claims.

Instead, Patel was allowed to use the informal title of “co-Director” to be eligible to join a national advocacy committee of Space Grant Directors, but was not given a commensurate pay increase, the lawsuit says. Patel’s advocacy to state officials as informal co-Director helped save the program from elimination in 2018 and helped keep it afloat through the pandemic, according to the complaint. The lawsuit claims Patel’s unofficial title allowed MIT to benefit from her “exemplary” work without fair payment.

The lawsuit also alleges Hoffman and MIT violated civil rights protections and state general laws when Hoffman directed “subtle” but “pervasive” insults toward Patel and reinforced “role stereotypes.” He also “continually devalued Ms. Patel, her opinions, and her role within the program,” the suit claims.

Advertisement

In 2021, Hoffman refused to submit a proposal Patel wrote to NASA because it would have required increasing her salary to full time, after which he “increased his discriminatory tactics,” and began to “openly contradict and undermine” Patel during meetings, the complaint alleges.

Patel tried unsuccessfully to report her complaints through MIT’s internal mechanisms, Perry said. “Her efforts to get resolution through the internal processes were met with apathy and stalling tactics, and ultimately her efforts were rejected.”

In 2022, Patel resigned.

“A good portion of her professional life has been geared towards the Space Grant program,” Perry said of his client. “Looking back now and seeing how she was minimized has been a devastating realization.”

The lawsuit asks for a trial by jury and seeks $400,000 in damages for Patel, who now lives in Florida.

Maliya Ellis can be reached at maliya.ellis@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @EllisMaliya.