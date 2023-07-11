Failure of plating on hull cited in sinking of Gloucester fishing vessel, federal investigators say

The seven-person crew couldn’t remove the water with the vessel’s bilge pumping system, officials said, so they abandoned the ship and were rescued at sea in a life raft by a Good Samaritan boat, according to the statement.

In a statement Tuesday, the NTSB said the vessel Grace Marie was moving to fishing grounds on July 8, 2022, when its engine room started flooding.

The sinking of a Gloucester fishing vessel last summer was likely caused by the failure of plating along the hull, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB said the Grace Marie eventually sank, with a total loss of $650,000. No one was hurt.

Officials said the external area of the hull along the keel and under the engine room was covered with steel doubler plating, in an effort to cover and reinforce areas of deteriorated steel. The plating had been installed eight to 10 years prior to the sinking, the NTSB said.

According to the agency, “uninspected commercial fishing vessels” like the Grace Marie commonly use doubler plating to repair and reinforce underwater hull sections. Such repairs, the NTSB said, can cause “increased stress” in the area of the fixes, and they make it difficult “to assess the true condition of the hull.”

The NTSB said it identified the probable cause of the Grace Marie flooding and sinking as uncontrolled flooding of the engine room from an “undetermined source,” likely the failed doubler-plated hull below the engine room.

“Although doubler plating can be used as a temporary repair solution, it is not generally suitable as a permanent repair for a vessel’s hull,” said an excerpt from the final NTSB report on the sinking, dated June 16. “Vessel owners should crop out wasted steel on the hull and replace it by inserting new plating instead of covering it up with doubler plating.”

