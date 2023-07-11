How two musicians saved the New Hampshire Music Festival

Janssen is a cello player who is originally from Germany but now calls Texas home. Higgins plays double bass and lives in Massachusetts. Both musicians have performed at the festival for more than two decades each, becoming close friends during that time.

When the New Hampshire Music Festival in Laconia was on the brink of shuttering last year, Tido Janssen and Joe Higgins said they leapt at the chance to save it.

“It’s a very important institution to us,” said Higgins. “We’re able to come to a beautiful place in the summer, enjoy the countryside in the mountains of New Hampshire, but also play really high quality classical music with great colleagues.”

The festival started with a small chamber orchestra that used to play on Melody Island in Lake Winnipesaukee, and grew into an event that, for the past three years, has taken place at the Silver Center for the Arts at Plymouth State University.

But the 70-year-old festival was struggling with its finances, suffering from economic blows dealt by the pandemic and inflation, according to Higgins. It had fallen into debt from the previous year and its management wasn’t sure how to keep it afloat.

The musicians were determined to keep it going. So they took over.

”It’s really a great organization that I, for one, and Tido, and many of the rest of us did not want to see die,” Higgins said. “And the only way that we could see to save it was to do it ourselves.”

A few large donations helped pay off the debts, Higgins said. And the festival, now musician-run and directed, saved money by recruiting musicians to be responsible for duties normally handled by the previous managers.

Some of the big costs include renting a venue, and paying and housing the musicians. But some people in town stepped up and offered to host the musicians for free, according to Higgins and Janssen.

”That allowed us to save quite a bit of money,” Janssen said.

Today is the first day of the three-week festival. Janssen and Higgins said they’re featuring new music and music by living composers, which is unique when it comes to chamber music.

“It’s really interesting music,” Higgins said. “It’s challenging for us to play, but it looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

You can purchase tickets (starting at $35) online at https://www.nhmf.org/.

The Big Picture

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.