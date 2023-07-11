‘It happened so fast’: Residents of Vermont capital scramble after flooding

MONTPELIER — When the downtown section of the state capital flooded, Molly King-Gove, her husband, Benjamin Gove, their 15-month-old son, Reed, and 7-year-old dog Maple were stranded in their second-floor apartment on Main Street, above the Shippee Family Eye Care optometry shop where she works.

Rescuers in canoes and inflatable boats made their way around the downtown, hauling residents in for the short trip to dry land. But Molly King-Gove said her family didn’t need to be rescued.

“We’d rather they help the people who really need it,” she said.

Montpelier was among Vermont communities inundated by a storm that dumped up to two months of rain in two days, causing tens of millions of dollars in damage across the state. By Tuesday night, residents of this city of 8,000 were warily eyeing a nearby dam on the Winooski River amid fears that it might spill over.

President Biden has issued a federal emergency declaration for the state. The Federal Emergency Management Agency sent a team to Vermont, along with emergency communications equipment, and is prepared to keep shelters supplied if the state requests it.

More than 100 people had to be rescued by boat and helicopter, and entire neighborhoods were marooned. Shelters were set up at churches, town halls, and the Barre Municipal Auditorium, where delivering food to the more than 200 people taking refuge there was a challenge.

Similar rescues of stranded people were underway in nearby Berlin and, farther south, in Londonderry and Ludlow, among other communities. More than one dozen shelters were opened overnight across the state to accommodate displaced residents. In Woodstock, residents were told to boil water Tuesday, as authorities worked on repairing the water system after a leak cut off service, the police department said.

In Plymouth, a stream that parallels Route 100 caused the collapse of at least four bridges, according to witnesses, leaving families in homes uphill stranded.

Governor Phil Scott warned that the crisis is far from over. More rain is forecast Thursday and Friday.

But during the day on Tuesday in sodden cities and towns, the sun came out and there were signs flood waters were receding in some areas, while officials began assessing the damage and the scope of the cleanup ahead.

For now, the King-Goves have enough food and water. Reed, the toddler, is “happy and oblivious,” his mother said, content to watch kayakers paddle by from their second-floor window. The store below them is flooded, and she has no idea when it can reopen.

In the short term, Molly King-Gove had two concerns: Maple, their rescue Labrador, would only relieve herself outside; more worryingly, there is a distinct possibility that the nearby Wrightsville Dam is about to go over its capacity.

Locals who endured Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, which killed six people in Vermont, believe the unnamed storm that unleashed up to 9 inches of rain here was far worse and is more comparable to historic flooding that occurred here in 1992.

Data from the National Weather Service show the water levels on the Winooski in Montpelier cresting at cresting above 21 feet on Tuesday morning, but receding somewhat since. On Sunday evening, water levels in the river were below 5 feet. The highest level on record is 27 feet, during the Great Flood of Vermont in 1927.

From her vantage point on the top of a three-story garage on East State Street, Bev Allen surveyed the flooded downtown streets and worried about her 72-year-old mother in nearby Plainfield.

“She’s stranded,” Allen said. “She lives on top of a hill, so she’s dry, but she can’t get off that hill.”

Around here, the locals refer to their quirky little town as Montpeculiar. They value character and characters. They proudly note that Montpelier is the only state capital without a McDonald’s.

“We’re very loyal to our local businesses,” said Allen, who wore a Bruins T-shirt and a Red Sox cap. “But the vast majority of those businesses are now under water.”

Allen said most of the city’s two dozen restaurants are clustered in a handful of blocks downtown. Those businesses, including cafes, bookshops and other locally owned shops, were devastated by the floods. The Three Penny Taproom, one of the city’s most famous establishments, had just finished a major renovation.

The threat from the upstream dam, and a forecast that predicts more rain, had many here on edge. It didn’t help that alarms from flooded storefronts sounded incessantly, casting an eerie cacophony over the downtown.

“I’m really worried for my community, my family, and my friends,” said Allen, who is a mental health therapist.

Allen said there are about 200 therapists in Montpelier, and they’re all busy, and will be busier when the flood waters recede.

Standing at the water’s edge at the bottom of East State Street, Ashley Davis, who is also a therapist, said this week’s floods will trigger trauma, especially for those who survived Irene and the 1992 flood.

“We need to recognize that trauma manifests itself in many ways,” she said. “Even when the water recedes, there are going to be people who need help.”

Rhyse Bardeschewski, 34, and Shelly Herring, 43, need help now. They were evicted from a motel at the end of May when the state’s emergency housing program for the pandemic ended. They’ve been living on the street since then, and the flooding has ruined most of the places they had been sleeping outside.

“I’m a painter,” Bardeschewski said. “This is not good for jobs.”

Asked where they were going to sleep now, Bardeschewski turned to Herring, who shrugged.

“We have no idea,” he said.

Over on Main Street, Molly King-Gove was making stuffed peppers for her stranded family.

“We haven’t lost power yet,” she said, “so I’m trying to get ahead of the curve by cooking and storing up some meals.”

She said she and her husband moved from Boston to Vermont three years ago, during the pandemic.

“I’m building my family in this community,” she said. “To see so much of it swept away like this is very difficult.”

Material from Globe wire services was included in this report.

Kevin Cullen can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.