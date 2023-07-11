Manchester mayor Joyce Craig launches bid for N.H. governor

The two Democratic candidates are jockeying for a spot on a general election ballot that could give their party a clearer path to reclaiming New Hampshire’s corner office. The popular Republican incumbent, Governor Chris Sununu, has signaled he doesn’t think he’ll run for re-election.

Joyce Craig , the outgoing mayor of Manchester, publicly declared her candidacy on Tuesday, setting the stage for a 14-month campaign ahead of the primary election between her and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The race for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2024 is officially a contest, and it’s no sprint.

In an interview, Craig said she would improve state-level decision-making by building on her relationships with local leaders. Too often, officials in Concord make decisions without communicating or collaborating with cities and towns, she said.

“We need a governor right now who will support our local communities and work with our local communities, so that no matter where you live, you’ll have access to strong public schools, to affordable housing, to good-paying jobs, and reproductive freedom,” Craig told the Globe. “And I’ll be that governor.”

“We need someone with a record of leading a community, delivering results, and winning tough elections,” Craig added.

Craig made history in 2017 as the first woman elected to serve as Manchester’s mayor, defeating four-term Republican Mayor Ted Gatsas, who now sits with Warmington on the Executive Council.

Craig’s opening message touched on many of the same topics that Warmington highlighted when she announced her own campaign nearly six weeks ago. So far, the two have refrained from criticizing each other directly, opting instead to stick to their issues-based talking points at this early stage of the long race.

While Craig touts her work experience in Manchester, Warmington cites her current role in Concord as evidence that she’s ready to be governor. Being the lone Democrat on the state’s five-member Executive Council has been excellent on-the-job training to be the state’s chief executive, Warmington said.

“I’ve been the sole voice on the Executive Council for the last three years standing up against Republican extremism. … I know what it takes to get things done in the state house,” she told the Globe in June.

Executive Counselor Cinde Warmington smiles during an Executive Council meeting at the State House, March 22, 2023. Cheryl Senter/Cheryl Senter for the Boston Globe

In announcing her candidacy, Warmington called for a “kickstart” to the state’s job training and housing construction to boost business and a young workforce. She also called for mental and behavioral health care, and she said the state should enshrine abortion rights into law.

While Craig and Warmington point to their work in Manchester and Concord as evidence of their credentials, Republicans are making the case that their track records in those cities show neither of them should be governor.

“Does anybody want the state of New Hampshire run like Manchester? I mean, seriously,” Sununu said in a radio interview in May, suggesting that he wasn’t afraid of running against Craig.

While her political opponents cite concerns about public safety and homelessness in Manchester, Craig noted that records show the city’s violent crime rate dropped 38 percent since she took office. Crimes committed with a gun are down 32 percent and gunfire incidents are down 52 percent since her administration rolled out a gun violence reduction strategy last year, according to a memo Craig and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg sent to the city’s aldermen in May.

As for homelessness, Craig said city leaders have shown initiative, including by partnering with a national nonprofit, and state leaders need to step up to do more.

“This is not just a Manchester issue. This is a statewide issue. Same with the opioid epidemic,” she said. “This is a statewide issue that needs attention from the state to help our local communities.”

Warmington, meanwhile, has faced fresh scrutiny for lobbying work she performed in Concord two decades ago for Purdue Pharma, whose aggressive marketing tactics have been widely blamed for fueling the deadly opioid crisis. Warmington is on record touting OxyContin as “a miracle drug” with “very few side effects.”

Her campaign has said she regrets that lobbying work and has since served substance abuse treatment programs, fought to expand treatment options, pushed for a crackdown on fentanyl, and more.

Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence, right, laughs with New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu while making a stop at a diner Friday, June 9, 2023, in Londonderry, N.H. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Republicans called Warmington “a Concord Liberal elitist,” and they have faulted her lobbying work.

Sununu has said he’ll make a final decision this summer about whether to run again. In the mean time, former New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse has made clear that he intends to run for governor if Sununu doesn’t.

Other potential Republican candidates include former US senator Kelly Ayotte, current education commissioner Frank Edelblut, and former congressional candidate Robert Burns.

The formal Democratic contest between Craig and Warmington has emerged relatively early compared to past gubernatorial primaries. Typically it takes months longer for there to be two or more declared Democratic candidates in the race.

Ahead of the 2016 election, Colin Van Ostern announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination in October 2015, just a few days after then-Governor Maggie Hassan said she would run for US Senate. A second candidate, Mark Connolly, joined the race in November 2015, followed by Steve Marchand on the last day of March 2016. Van Ostern won the Democratic nomination then lost to Sununu.

Ahead of the 2018 election, Marchand declared his candidacy very early, in April 2017, but the primary wasn’t officially contested until a year later, when Molly Kelly declared in April 2018. Kelly won the nomination then lost to Sununu.

Ahead of the 2020 election, Dan Feltes announced his candidacy in September 2019, then Andru Volinsky followed suit in October 2019. Feltes won the nomination then lost to Sununu.

The party’s 2022 nominee, Tom Sherman, didn’t face a primary challenger. He lost to Sununu in the general election.

Craig, who launched an exploratory committee in May, had a fundraising edge over Warmington, as of June’s campaign finance filing deadline. Craig’s crew reportedly raised $361,900 and still had about $333,900 cash on hand, while Warmington’s reportedly raised $352,500 and had about $283,500 left.

Craig’s major contributors include former state senator Martha Fuller-Clark and Southern New Hampshire University President Paul LeBlanc, who each gave $15,000 in three $5,000 increments (one for each of the three campaign finance reporting periods).

Craig’s team also reported $10,000 contributions from former Governor John Lynch, state Senator Lou D’Allesandro of Manchester, and Manchester Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh, the candidate she endorsed in the contest to succeed her as mayor. She’s gotten a combined $60,000 from several labor unions as well.

Warmington’s major contributors include several of her former colleagues at Shaheen & Gordon, the law firm where she used to be a partner. She reportedly received more than $47,000 from entities associated with the firm. That includes $15,000 from her husband, William Christie, and $15,000 from the firm itself. She’s also reportedly gotten $10,000 from Dean Rubine, a software engineer in Lee, and from the Michael J. O’Connell Revocable Trust.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.