‘It happened so fast’: Montpelier, Vermont, residents scramble to survive after flooding

Rescuers in canoes and inflatable boats made their way around the downtown, hauling residents in for the short trip to dry land. But Molly King-Gove said her family didn’t need to be rescued.

MONTPELIER, Vt. - When the downtown section of the state capital flooded, Molly King-Gove, her husband Benjamin Gove, their 15-month-old son Reed, and their 7-year-old dog Maple were stranded in their second-floor apartment on Main Street, above the Shippee Family Eye Care optometry shop where she works.

“We’d rather they help the people who really need it,” she said.

They have enough food and water. Reed, the toddler, is “happy and oblivious,” his mother said, content to watch the kayakers paddle by from their second-floor window. The store below them is flooded, and she has no idea when they can re-open.

In the short term, she was concerned about two things: Maple, their rescue Lab, who is trained to relieve herself only outside, was refusing to pee in the apartment; more worryingly, there is a distinct possibility that the nearby Wrightsville Dam is about to go over its capacity.

If, by afternoon, it was unclear which would burst first, Maple’s bladder or the Wrightsville Dam, the family stranded on the second floor and the rest of residents here were worried a release of water from the upstream dam would swell the Winooski River to unprecedented levels, raising flood waters even higher.

Locals who endured Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 believe the unnamed storm that unleashed up to 8 inches of rain here was far worse, more comparable to historic flooding here in 1992. Others suggested this is the worst flooding the capital has ever experienced, and it will be catastrophic if the dam overflows.

From her vantage point on the top of a three-story garage on East State Street, Bev Allen surveyed the flooded downtown streets and worried about her 72-year-old mother in nearby Plainfield.

“She’s stranded,” Allen said. “She lives on top of a hill, so she’s dry, but she can’t get off that hill.”

Around here, the locals refer to their quirky little town as Montpeculiar. They value character and characters. They proudly note that Montpelier is the only state capital without a McDonald’s.

“We’re very loyal to our local businesses,” said Allen, who wore a Bruins tee shirt and a Red Sox cap. “But the vast majority of those businesses are now under water.”

Allen said most of the city’s two dozen restaurants are clustered in a handful of blocks downtown. Those businesses, like the cafes and bookshops and other locally-owned shops, were devastated by the floods. The Three Penny Tavern, one of the city’s most famous establishments, had just finished a major renovation.

The threat from the upstream dam, and a forecast that predicts more rain on Thursday and Friday, had many here on edge. It didn’t help that alarms from flooded storefronts sounded incessantly, casting an eerie cacophony over the downtown.

“I’m really worried for my community, my family, and my friends,” said Allen, who is a mental health therapist.

Allen said there are about 200 therapists in Montpelier, and they’re all busy, and will be busier when the flood waters recede.

Standing at the water’s edge at the bottom of East State Street, Ashley Davis, who is also a therapist, said this week’s floods will trigger trauma, especially for those who survived Irene and the 1992 flood.

“We need to recognize that trauma manifests itself in many ways,” she said. “Even when the water recedes, there are going to be people who need help.”

Rhyse Bardeschewski, 34, and Shelly Herring, 43, need help now. They were evicted from a motel at the end of May when the state’s emergency housing program for the pandemic ended. They’ve been living on the street since then, and the flooding has ruined most of the places they had been sleeping outside.

“I’m a painter,” Bardeschewski said. “This is not good for jobs.”

Asked where they were going to sleep now, Bardeschewski turned to Herring, who shrugged.

“We have no idea,” he said.

Over on Main Street, Molly King-Gove was making stuffed peppers for her stranded family.

“We haven’t lost power yet,” she said, “so I’m trying to get ahead of the curve by cooking and storing up some meals.”

She said she and her husband moved from Boston to Vermont three years ago, during the pandemic.

“I’m building my family in this community,” she said. “To see so much of it swept away like this is very difficult.”









Kevin Cullen can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.