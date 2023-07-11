North Shore commuters face slow ride into Boston without Sumner Tunnel

In East Boston, traffic leading toward the Neptune Road on-ramp was backed up through at least two intersections, with dozens of cars lining Bennington Street. Someone honked for a few seconds, and a pair of State Police troopers directed traffic, waving cars toward the standstill.

Traffic started to slow around 6 a.m. as the first round of travelers hit Logan International Airport. Shortly before 7 a.m., the trip on Route 1 in Chelsea to the Zakim Bridge took 27 minutes, according to Mass511, MassDOT’s traffic map.

Traffic into downtown via the Tobin Bridge and Ted Williams Tunnel slowed to a crawl during the morning commute Tuesday as workers on hybrid schedules returned to the office in force — without access to the Sumner Tunnel.

“It’s crazy,” said Mirzo Custovic. He sat in his unmoving car on Bennington Street around 6:50 a.m., looking at the futile green light and a dozen vehicles ahead. Custovic said for the past week, he’s had to leave 45 minutes to an hour early to get to Cambridge from his home in Revere.

“It’s terrible,” Custovic said. “Cambridge is six miles [away,] and I need more than one hour.”

Custovic said he’s taken the same route for two years, but Tuesday was the worst he could remember it ever being.

Earlier Tuesday, Bart Tibbs stepped onto an airport shuttle around 5:30 a.m. at the Airport Blue Line Station.

The 55-year-old flew into Boston from his home state of Missouri Friday, just a few days into the Sumner closure. He said when he first touched down “there was a lot of stress that seemed to just kind of filter away” as locals and airline officials offered guidance on how to get into downtown.

“I just had to ask where the Silver Line was,” Tibbs said, stepping out of the bus to let others off. “If I was driving, it would have been a whole different story.”

He stepped off the shuttle just before 5:40 a.m. By then, traffic through the Ted Williams Tunnel and along parts of the Tobin had already began to slow, according to Mass511.

By 6 a.m., congestion had become severe on parts of the Massachusetts Turnpike near Logan. And by 6:53 a.m., the drive time from the intersection of Route 1A and East Boston’s Tomasello way toward Government Center was estimated to be 24 minutes, according to traffic sign data from Mass511.

A truck driver sat in his unmoving vehicle on Neptune Road, offering a philosophical view of what lay ahead.

“It is what it is,” he said through an open window, as he sat at a red light and gazed at the clot of cars. He said this was his second day on the roads since the tunnel closed and, annoying as it may be, the work was important.

On Monday, MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver had warned that the commute on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week could bring the nearly two-month closure’s worst congestion, as hybrid workers make their first trip into downtown since the holiday week.

MassDOT posted a reminder about the shutdown of the Sumner along with suggested alternative routes on its Twitter account Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

