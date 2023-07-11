Over 110 free meal sites to open across Boston for children and teens

Eighty-two of the Boston Summer Eats sites will be open to the public and can be viewed on the city’s website . The other 28 meal sites will be held at schools and summer camps and will only be open to youth enrolled in those locations’ programs, Stacia Sheputa, the director of communications and community engagement at the Mayor’s Office of Environment, Energy, and Open Space, said.

“The City is working to build vibrant food access points in every neighborhood to ensure no family is left without a meal to eat,” Wu said in a press release.

The city of Boston is offering free healthy meals and fresh produce to community members with 110 Boston Summer Eats sites and 22 farmers markets and stands across the city, Mayor Michelle Wu and the Mayor’s Office of Food Justice announced Monday.

Some of the Summer Eats sites include BCYF Nazzaro Community Center in the North End, Boston Architectural College, and Blackstone Elementary School. The program launched in 2017 and aims to keep meals available for children who may go hungry without access to school lunches during the summer.

“Just as we ensure that learning continues throughout the summer, we are committed to supporting students who face food insecurity year round by providing access to meals at Boston Public Schools throughout the summer,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper.

Max Baker, a BPS spokesperson, said the program is expected to serve approximately 6,000 meals a day. Most sites will offer breakfast and lunch for children to eat on location as on-the-go food will not be offered this summer.

All locations are now open, with varying end dates ranging from early August to Sept. 1. The sites will serve children aged 18 and under, and no registration or identification is needed.

“YMCA sites and the community partners we support are ready to welcome youth across the City to provide nutritious, culturally appropriate meals,” Eilisha Manandhar, senior director of hunger prevention of the YMCA of Greater Boston, said. “Many sites will provide fun activities that educate our young people on the importance of eating healthy.”

With the recent end of COVID-19 emergency SNAP benefits, SNAP benefits for Boston residents have fallen by about $13 million per month, according to the press release.

“Across Boston, families are struggling to afford healthy food as emergency SNAP benefits have ended and food insecurity rates remain high,” Aliza Wasserman, director of the Office of Food Justice, said in the press release.

Wu has allocated $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to continue the citywide Farmers Market Coupon Program this summer, so that low-income families across the city can access fresh produce with coupon booklets that will be distributed by the Age Strong Commission as well as other organizations.

The goal of the farmers market program is for residents who do not qualify for federal and state programs, such as immigrants or refugees, to have access to healthy yet low-cost food, the press release stated.

The farmers market program will continue through October. A list of all locations with food access programs available can be found on the city’s website.

“Through these programs, the City and our partners fill immediate food security needs, ensure community members have opportunities to choose culturally relevant food, and stimulate the local economy by working with local farmers and vendors,” Wasserman said.

Correction, July 11, 2023: The headline on an earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the number of free meal sites open across Boston. There are 110 free meal sites open to youth 18 and under, and there are also 22 farmers markets where low-income Boston families can access fresh produce. The story also mistakenly stated the Farmers Market Coupon program’s connection to SNAP benefits. The Farmers Market Coupon program is separate from state and federal benefits and not all locations accept HIP, WIC, or Senior Farmers Market coupons.

