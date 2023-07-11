Remains of missing World War II US Army soldier from Mass. identified 79 years later, federal officials say

The agency said in a statement that Private Hom O. Wing’s remains were identified on April 6.

Federal officials have identified the remains of a US Army soldier from Massachusetts who went missing during World War II in Italy while his unit was engaged in defensive fighting against the enemy, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Private Hom O. Wing, killed in WWII in Italy, in an undated photo. His remains were identified in April.

Wing had served in Company B, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division and was reported missing in action Feb. 2, 1944, near the town of Cisterna di Latina, in an area where his unit had been engaged “in defensive fighting against the enemy,” the statement said.

That September, officials said, the 3044th Graves Registration Company recovered remains near Ponte Rotto,about three miles west of Cisterna di Latina.

At the time the remains had no identification tags or other means to allow them to be identified, so they were sent to the Central Identification Point at Nettuno, where officials could only confirm that they belonged to an American soldier.

In 1948, the statement continued, the remains were declared unidentifiable and interred at what would be known as the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery.

Then things changed in late 2021.

“In September 2021, this set of unknown remains was disinterred and sent to the DPAA laboratory for analysis and identification,” the statement said. “The laboratory analysis and the totality of the circumstantial evidence available established the remains as those of Private Wing.”

Officials said Wing “is memorialized on the Walls of the Missing at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Nettuno, Italy.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Wing’s family had plans to bring his remains back to Massachusetts for burial. The statement didn’t specify where in Massachusetts Wing had lived before enlisting.

