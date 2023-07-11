R.I. lawsuit alleges a billionaire’s will was improperly changed on his deathbed

The complaint, filed in state Superior Court, is the latest development in a legal battle involving one of Rhode Island’s wealthiest and most influential families.

A lawsuit filed this week claims that Malcolm G. “Kim” Chace III’s will was improperly changed days before he died in 2011, resulting in $4.8 million in “unjust enrichment” for his widow and second wife, Elizabeth Z. “Liz” Chace.

PROVIDENCE — The case has all the elements of a summer beach read, complete with great wealth, a family feud, and a deathbed change in a billionaire’s will.

Warren Buffett took control of the Chace family’s struggling textile company, Berkshire Hathaway, in 1965, transforming it into a multinational conglomerate. Kim Chace became one of Rhode Island’s leading philanthropists and businessmen, founding Bank Rhode Island in 1996.

But Kim Chace died in 2011 at age 76. And now a group of his children and grandchildren are suing Liz Chace along with trustees of his trust — prominent Providence developer Arnold “Buff” Chace Jr. (Kim’s nephew) and William Saltonstall (Kim’s stepson and Liz’s son).

Buff Chace said he had not seen the lawsuit as of midday Tuesday so he had no immediate comment. And Liz Chace’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

The lawsuit claims that in May 2011 Kim Chace was battling stage 4 glioblastoma — a highly malignant brain tumor. And when he went into the hospital for brain surgery, his will provided his then-wife, Liz Chace, with $400,000 each year for the rest of her life.

But on June 14, 2011, his will was changed to double that annual amount to $800,000.

At that time, according to the lawsuit, “Kim was recovering from brain surgery, was in severe physical pain, was on multiple medications, and was generally disoriented under the distress resulting from his illness and surgery.”

“Kim lacked the ability to communicate, either orally or in writing,” the lawsuit states. “He had no independent mobility and could not lift his arms, he only ate intravenously, was heavily medicated, and had limited periods of consciousness when he could open his eyes.”

Kim Chace ended up dying nine days later — on June 23, 2011 — never recovering after brain surgery.

The lawsuit claims Kim Chace lacked the capacity to change his will when the change was made “and/or” he was was “unduly influenced” when the change was signed on his behalf.

The suit says Robert G. Petix Jr., then a partner at the Hinckley Allen & Snyder law firm, is said to have singed the document “at Kim’s direction.” And Petix served as the witness to his own signature along with another Hinckley Allen lawyer, Doris Licht.

But the suit claims the change to Chace’s will was improper because it was not witnessed by two independent witnesses.

“The requirement is for two witnesses, and it’s our contention that you can’t witness your own signature,” said Robert Clark Corrente, a former US Attorney for Rhode Island who is one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs. “If you were allowed to witness your own signature, it undermines the whole point of having a witness.”

The lawsuit claims that the way the change was made constitutes “a breach of fiduciary duty” and voids the consent forms that Chace family members have signed.

The plaintiffs are asking the Superior Court to declare the 2011 change in Kim Chace’s will to be void based on his “lack of capacity at the time” and its “lack of proper execution.”

The suit asks the court to declare that Liz Chace “has been unjustly enriched” by $4.8 million since 2011, and it asks the trustees to stop giving her $800,000 a year from the trust.

“The plaintiffs want the $4.8 million back, with interest,” Corrente said.

Corrente and lawyer Michael S. Marino are representing 12 plaintiffs, including three of Kim Chace’s children and seven grandchildren. The three children are Malcolm G. Chace IV, a Rhode Island resident; Barbara Chace, a Connecticut resident; and Elizabeth Chace Sundell, a Florida resident.

The lawsuit is part of a wider legal battle involving Chace family members.

Last year, Malcolm Chace IV and other family members filed a lawsuit asking the court to remove Buff Chace as trustee of a $70 million trust left by Kim Chace. They claimed they were prevented for years from finding out how the trust has been managed, and they accused Buff Chace of using the fund for his own enrichment by, for example, investing assets from the trust in Providence real-estate deals.

But in court papers, Buff Chace and William Saltonstall contended that it’s Malcolm Chace IV who’s trying to enrich himself and to retaliate because his father chose not to make him a trustee. They accused him of wanting to manage the trust to extract fees for himself and his own investment firm.

Corrente said that case is now before Superior Court Judge Brian P. Stern, and it could be going to trial in the next six to eight months.

Meanwhile, the Providence City Council has hired a law firm to review a 2021 consent judgment that gave millions of dollars in tax breaks to 10 downtown buildings controlled by Buff Chace. A December 2022 report from Providence’s internal auditor identified legal concerns regarding the settlement, which was not approved by the City Council. And the council hired Wistow, Sheehan, and Loveley to review the merits of the case.





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.