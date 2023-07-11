Simon Pearce glassblowing facility in Quechee, Vt., closed due to flooding

The Simon Pearce glassblowing studio and restaurant in Quechee, Vt., was among many businesses impacted by the severe flooding across the state.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out about our Flagship in Quechee, VT,” the Facebook post said. “We are very grateful our employees are safe and we are keeping a watchful eye on the rising water. As of now, we can share our mill has been breached; the glass-making furnace, hydro facility and prep kitchen are inundated by the flooding waters. Our mill will be closed tomorrow as we assess the damage and we will keep you posted on how we are doing. Our community is resilient. We will find a way forward. We are grateful for all of your thoughts. Your support means so much.”

This isn’t the first time Simon Pearce has been flooded. Back in late August 2011 the facility was damaged during Tropical Storm Irene.





