Smuggling arrest in N.H. renews political wrangling over border enforcement

An SUV driven by Abraham Hernandez, 27, was stopped in Pittsburg, N.H., after Canadian police alerted US Border Patrol on June 13 that people with backpacks were walking south into the area. Authorities said they found nine people crammed into the vehicle who were in the country illegally, according to US attorney Jane Young, whose office is prosecuting Hernandez.

CONCORD, N.H. — The federal indictment of a New York man who’s accused of helping to smuggle nine people across the Canadian border into New Hampshire last month has renewed political debate over how the state should respond to border enforcement concerns.

Coverage of the indictment, which was unsealed late last week, caught the attention of leaders who have argued that New Hampshire must step up its law enforcement activity in its northernmost communities.

“No border is off limits to those who seek to enter our country illegally, including the Granite State’s northern border,” said Republican state Representative Fred Doucette of Salem, who serves as deputy majority leader in the New Hampshire House.

“We must do everything in our power to protect our borders, which is why our recently passed state budget includes funding for our northern border patrol,” he added.

Despite objections raised by Democrats and the American Civil Liberties Union, state lawmakers ultimately approved a bipartisan budget last month that included Republican Governor Chris Sununu’s proposal to spend $1.4 million to help secure the state’s roughly 58-mile border with Canada.

The newly authorized “northern border alliance program” will make grants available to law enforcement agencies and also cover overtime, training, and equipment costs for state police to pursue crime reduction efforts within 25 miles of the Canadian border.

Sununu said in a statement that New Hampshire has no choice but to address “a humanitarian crisis” at the border, whether “to prevent human trafficking or the flow of illegal drugs.”

But some Democrats argued that the situation at New Hampshire’s border doesn’t constitute a true crisis.

While federal authorities have reported a significant uptick in illegal crossings across the sector that includes Canada’s border with New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and parts of upstate New York, it’s still not clear how many of those crossings come into New Hampshire. State and federal officials have not provided state-specific data.

The ACLU of New Hampshire sued US Customs and Border Patrol in May, seeking data on the number of crossings that happen at New Hampshire’s border. That lawsuit is still pending, and an ACLU spokesperson said it hasn’t yielded any of the data sought.

The group’s policy director, Frank Knaack, has accused Sununu and other state officials of “using fear-based rhetoric to justify a massive expansion of police power and surveillance,” and Knaack faulted lawmakers for approving the $1.4 million proposal as part of the budget “despite having no data to support the claims that people are crossing the border without authorization.”

The smuggling indictment doesn’t include data on illegal border crossings into New Hampshire, but it alleges that such crossings do occur, which some Republicans cited as evidence that more resources are needed to secure the border.

“Today I ask House Democrats, do you still believe this is an imaginary border crisis?” Doucette said Friday.

Democratic state Representative Alissandra Murray of Manchester — who suggested in April that Sununu’s proposal was a response to an “imaginary” border crisis — said Monday that she continues to view the state’s additional spending on stepped-up enforcement as wasteful, unnecessary, and politically motivated.

“A single reported incident at our northern border does not constitute a crisis,” Murray said, adding that officials haven’t given lawmakers any data to support claims that crossings into New Hampshire pose any substantial threat.

“Federal agents had more than enough resources to address this incident,” she added.

Hernandez, 27, is from Brooklyn, N.Y. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The attorneys appointed to defend him did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The nine people Hernandez is accused of smuggling into the country told authorities they had agreed to pay $3,000 to $5,000 apiece to be taken across the border, according to court records. Three of them are being held in custody as material witnesses in the case.

Material from the Associated Press and past Globe stories was used in this report.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com.