The state has long collected federal benefits meant for children in its care. Some lawmakers want to change that.

“I needed help, I was struggling,” she told the Globe. “If they had set that money aside for me, it would have turned my life around.”

She applied for food stamps and sought out housing, unaware that the federal government had sent her tens of thousands of dollars in Social Security benefits over the years that could have eased her transition into adulthood. But instead, the state had siphoned these benefits from children like her for years, part of an accounting practice that has netted the state millions and left unknowing kids and young adults in a lurch.

Marissa Pike aged out of Massachusetts’ child welfare system in 2016 with only a backpack, a duffel bag, and a few hundred dollars to her name.

Advertisement

Pike is just one of thousands of children in Department of Children and Families custody who have had most of their federal benefits diverted by the agency into the state’s coffers. That money — meant for children with disabilities or those who’ve suffered the death of a parent — has totaled more than $15 million over the last three calendar years, according to state accounting documents reviewed by the Globe.

Many states, including Massachusetts, lean on a provision in federal regulations that allows the money to be used for “current maintenance” costs related to a child’s care. But other conflicting regulations explicitly limit the money to the child’s use or benefit. What’s clear: Child welfare agencies are required to pay for children in their care.

“This agency is only supposed to protect them; it’s instead targeting children,” said Dan Hatcher, a University of Baltimore law professor who has studied the issue nationally for two decades. “They’re using the children as a revenue source.”

The approach used in Massachusetts and elsewhere has come under scrutiny across the country in recent years, with lawmakers taking aim at what former foster kids and child advocates call a deceptive practice.

Advertisement

In a statement, DCF spokeswoman Andrea Grossman said the agency “complies with all current federal laws regarding the use of social security benefits for children in foster care.” The agency said these children receive some of the payment in an allowance account to purchase items like laptops, sports equipment, and school supplies.

The agency has taken about 90 percent of children’s benefits over the years — according to its own policies — and directed it to the state’s general fund, rather than specifically to DCF.

According to DCF officials, the state’s general fund pays upfront for providing care to foster children, which DCF reimburses. This includes money for foster parent stipends, clothing allowances, and living expenses. The spokesperson said DCF is also working to establish investment accounts where Social Security benefits can be deposited and saved for future use, but did not answer questions about whether those accounts would save all of a child’s benefits, or if the agency planned to limit its practice of siphoning funds.

Advocates say that using children’s Social Security money to reimburse the state amounts to theft and unfairly makes them pay for their own foster care. Young people aging out of care are also more likely to face major barriers to housing, access to a GED or higher education, and meaningful employment, they add, making that money even more crucial.

“It’s all happening in back offices behind children’s backs and without the knowledge of adults who care about them,” said Amy Harfeld, a lawyer and national policy director of the Children’s Advocacy Institute.

Advertisement

“How does this pass constitutional muster, to charge disabled and orphaned foster kids for their care while paying for everyone else’s?”

Nearly 1,250 children in DCF custody qualified for such Social Security benefits late last year — roughly one out of seven youths in foster care at the time. About five percent of foster youth nationally qualify for these benefits, according to a 2021 report from the Congressional Research Service.

Massachusetts isn’t an outlier; almost every state in the country has collected Social Security benefits from children in their care, according to a Marshall Project and NPR report in 2021. Since then, several states and local jurisdictions — including Maryland, Oregon, and Arizona — have passed or are considering legislation that would stop or limit agencies from taking more money.

For the first time, Massachusetts lawmakers put forward a bill in February that would require more documentation and reporting around benefits for children in state custody. State Senator Joanne M. Comerford, a former foster parent herself, and Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier said they want to address the “skimming” of children’s benefits. The legislation was referred to a joint committee for a hearing in March, but has not progressed further.

The Executive Office for Administration and Finance, the governor’s budget office, declined to comment on the bill and deferred further questions to DCF. DCF also declined to comment on the bill.

Advertisement

Some former children in foster care say they’ve lost thousands of dollars that could have changed their lives when they left the system. Some struggled to afford college, or became homeless without any financial support.

Pike, now 25, was diagnosed as a child with ADHD, and her mother applied for benefits on her behalf when she was just a few years old.

But her early years were marked by turmoil. After multiple instances of alleged abuse involving her mother, the agency took emergency custody of Pike when she was 12. Pike said she was shuffled among more than two dozen placements — including foster homes and residential programs — until she turned 18.

Occasionally, her social worker would unexpectedly share that Pike had a lump sum of money that had to be spent down. They never said how much, Pike remembered, or where the money was coming from.

Pike didn’t know it was probably her Social Security funds, or that the benefits would stop coming if she didn’t spend them. Children who qualify because of a disability are unable to save up the 10 percent that is kept for them because they only remain eligible for Social Security benefits if they have less than $2,000 in assets.

She spent the rare allowances on the typical things a teenage girl would want: gift cards, an iPad, bus tickets for her sister to come visit.

“I could make a list of things I wanted, and they just came back with stuff,” she said. “They didn’t break down the benefits for me.”

Advertisement

It was only when she went to apply for food stamps as an adult at age 18 that she heard about qualifying for Social Security for the first time. At her local Social Security office, she learned that she was supposed to be getting up to $800 in monthly benefits while in DCF care, which could have been nearly $60,000 during her time in DCF care.

“She said, ‘You’ve been receiving benefits since 2001,’ ” Pike recalled. “I was like, no freaking way. I was so confused. My mom lied to me. The state lied to me.”

Massachusetts is one of a handful of states that contracts with a for-profit vendor to collect such benefits. Boston-based vendor — Public Consulting Group — has provided revenue management services to the state for decades, records show. Its current state contract, which runs through 2024, allows the state to pay up to $3.3 million annually for those services, which include claiming $200 million from other federal funding streams.

PCG, the nation’s largest such private vendor, did not respond to a request for comment.

In many ways, the money is akin to the kind of boost that many financially stable parents would provide children going into adulthood, said Rick Glassman, director of advocacy for the Disability Law Center, a state watchdog and advocacy group.

“The state is acting in that role, but instead of providing that boost, it’s just taking the money of those kids and siphoning it away,” he added.

In some cases, foster youths miss out on their benefits because no one applied on their behalf.

Lazara Wilson poses for a portrait at home. Wilson was eligible for Social Security benefits when she was a teenager in DCF care, but did not learn until she turned 18 that she qualified or that the state was siphoning that money away. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Lazara Wilson, 26, was in DCF custody for years, but none of her many social workers explained she might have federal benefits because of a PTSD diagnosis from childhood abuse, she said. Her brother, who had a similar diagnosis, did get his Social Security benefits as a child, she said, though she never remembered anyone applying for or getting money on her behalf.

At 18, DCF finally told her about the program, and she learned she could have qualified for funds for several years.

“They never explained why I wasn’t getting it all along,” she said.

Both Wilson and Pike eventually did receive Social Security disability benefits as adults. Pike, after struggling with homelessness, is now an emergency medical technician in Lynn, with plans to attend nursing school in the next few years.

Wilson lived in her car for months, and after an overdose spent a year in sobriety programs before reconnecting with her grandparents and graduating from college. She is now pursuing a master’s at Bridgewater State University in social work, which she wants to use to work in policy and one day run for office.

Elizabeth Koh can be reached at elizabeth.koh@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @elizabethrkoh. Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.