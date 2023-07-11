Teen victim identified in fatal Dorchester shooting

A Boston man who was shot Thursday in Dorchester was identified by police Tuesday as 19-year-old Tywon Meek.
Shortly before midnight on Thursday, Roxbury police officers responded to 5 Leyland St. for a person shot, Boston Police Department said in a statement.
Officers found Meek suffering from gunshot wounds around 11:59 a.m., and he was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (617) 343-4470.
Community members who want to assist in the investigation anonymously are asked to call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
Advertisement
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.