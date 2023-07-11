Today in History: Alexander Hamilton’s fatal duel with Aaron Burr

Birthdays: Actor Susan Seaforth Hayes is 80. Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts is 77. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band singer Jeff Hanna is 76. Ventriloquist-actor Jay Johnson is 74. Actor Bruce McGill is 73. Actor Mindy Sterling is 70. Actor Sela Ward is 67. Black Uhuru reggae singer Michael Rose is 66. Singer Peter Murphy is 66. Actor Mark Lester is 65. Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum is 65. Singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega is 64. Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora is 64. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 56. Singer-multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird is 50. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 49. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is 48. Actor Jon Wellner is 48. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 42. Pop-jazz singer-musician Peter Cincotti is 40. Actor Serinda Swan is 39. Actor Robert Adamson is 38. Actor David Henrie is 34. Actor Connor Paolo is 33. Former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is 33. R&B/pop singer Alessia Cara is 27.

Today is Tuesday, July 11, the 192nd day of 2023. There are 173 days left in the year.

In 1798, the Marine Corps was formally reestablished by a congressional act.

In 1804, Vice President Aaron Burr mortally wounded former Treasury secretary Alexander Hamilton during a pistol duel in Weehawken, N.J. (Hamilton died the next day.)

In 1859, Big Ben, the great bell inside the famous London clock tower, chimed for the first time.

In 1914, Babe Ruth made his Major League baseball debut, pitching the Boston Red Sox to a 4-3 victory over Cleveland.

In 1955, the Air Force Academy swore in its first class of cadets at its temporary quarters at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado.

In 1972, the World Chess Championship opened as grandmasters Bobby Fischer of the United States and defending champion Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union began play in Reykjavik, Iceland. (Fischer won after 21 games.)

In 1979, the abandoned US space station Skylab made a spectacular return to Earth, burning up in the atmosphere and showering debris over the Indian Ocean and Australia.

In 1989, actor and director Laurence Olivier died in Steyning, West Sussex, England, at age 82.

In 1991, a Nigeria Airways DC-8 carrying Muslim pilgrims crashed at the Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, international airport, killing all 261 people on board.

In 1995, the UN-designated “safe haven” of Srebrenica in Bosnia-Herzegovina fell to Bosnian Serb forces, who then carried out the killings of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys.

In 2006, eight bombs hit a commuter rail network during evening rush hour in Mumbai, India, killing more than 200 people.

In 2018, at a NATO summit in Brussels, President Trump declared that a gas pipeline venture had left Germany’s government “captive to Russia,” and questioned the necessity of the NATO alliance.

In 2020, President Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital; it was the first time he had been seen in public with one.

Last year, President Biden revealed the first image from NASA’s new space telescope, the farthest humanity had ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of the universe and the edge of the cosmos. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree expanding a fast-track procedure to give Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians, part of an effort to expand Moscow’s influence in war-torn Ukraine. The Biden administration told hospitals they “must” provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk, saying federal law on emergency treatment guidelines preempts state laws in jurisdictions banning the procedure without any exceptions.

