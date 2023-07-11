Truck driver killed in a two-vehicle collision in Plympton Tuesday afternoon

Police found a truck, driven by a Plympton resident, and a sedan, driven by a non-resident, both males, had collided, police said.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Plymptonpolice and fire departments responded to the collision involving a rolled-over vehicle and entrapment on Palmer Road, police said.

A truck driver was killed in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday in Plympton, according to police

They were the sole occupants in the vehicles.

The truck driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The sedan driver was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and no further information was released.

“This is a time where our community must come together and our department is committed to offering support to all impacted by today’s tragedy,” the statement said.

















